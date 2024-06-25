Dyson’s Coveted Hair Tool Is Finally Available in Australia

Dyson’s much-hyped air-powered hair straightener, or should we say air-straightener, the Dyson Airstrait is finally available in Australia.

Gone are the days of frying your wet hair with an OG Remington wet-to-dry straightener, Dyson wants to reduce damaging your hair when styling it.

This hair tool has been created for those with all hair types and is a wet-to-dry tool, so in theory, this could also replace your hair dryer.

The Dyson Airstrait looks like your regular hair straightener but along the arms of the tool are two 1.5 apertures where airflow is pushed through them creating two downward blades of air.

The air is projected at a 45-degree angle converging to form one focused jet of air, creating the downward force to straighten hair as it dries.

Image: Dyson

The Dyson Airstrait straightener is powered by the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, small, light and powerful enough to generate the airflow needed to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, from wet.

A 13-blade impeller spins up to 106,000rpm, propelling over 11.9 litres of air through the machine per second. This generates up to 3.5kPa of air pressure, enough to straighten hair as it dries. At 27mm, the motor is small enough to fit in the handle.

Similar to the Dyson Supersonic Nural, the Dyson Airstrait also has intelligent head control. The glass bead thermistors measure the temperature of the airflow up to 16 times per second to prevent heat damage and protect hair’s natural shine.

This data is sent to the microprocessor which regulates the heating element, ensuring airflow doesn’t exceed the temperature required.

The Airstrait has a ‘wet’ and a ‘dry’ mode, plus a ‘cool’ mode to set the style. The wet mode is preset with a specific heat and airflow combination.

For the ‘wet’ mode, choose among three heat settings of 80°C, 110°C, and 140°C. In ‘Dry’ mode, choose between 120°C or 140°C or a top up “boost”. For airflow control, there are two-speed settings, low flow and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.

Science of hair

Dyson says its been getting deep into the science of hair to help its customers ensure they have healthy hair when using their tools.

The airflow experts said their engineers have studied in detail everything from the structure of hair to airflow dynamics whilst understanding thermal, mechanical and chemical damage – and the subsequent effects on hair health.

To change your hair style, hydrogen bonds within each hair strand must be broken and reset to hold a new shape. This can be done with heat or moisture.

Dyson said styling with powerful airflow from wet, results in less need for high heat, creating less frizz and flyaways and protects natural shine.

The Dyson Airstrait is $749 and available now on Dyson.com

Image: Dyson/Gizmodo Australia