These Dyson EOFY Sales Don’t Suck, but Its Vacuums Do

While Dyson’s range of stick vacuums has built a reputation as being some of the best cleaning appliances out there, they don’t come cheap. If you’ve been on the fence about picking one up, then you’ll be happy to learn that a few deals are going for its vacuums as part of a huge end-of-financial-year sale. You’ll just need to be quick, as these EOFY sales will expire by June 30.
You can currently nab up to $555 off a range of Dyson stick vacuums, which is a pretty solid discount considering how much these things cost. There are more budget-friendly options, like the V8 Absolute, the mid-range Cyclone V10 and then the higher-end V15 Detect vacuum. If you’re vacuuming needs are being met, you can also grab a discount on a range of purifier fans, and score a complimentary gift with select hair care products.
Here’s everything available during Dyson’s EOFY sale, from vacuum cleaners to hair care appliances, purifier fans and even headphones.
Table of contents
Best Dyson vacuum cleaner EOFY sales
Here are all of the Dyson vacuums that are currently on sale:
- Dyson V8 Plus – now $397 (down from $699)
- Dyson V8 Origin Extra – now $399 (down from $649)
- Dyson V8 Absolute – now $549 (down from $999)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone – now $694 (down from $1,099)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute – now $744 (down from $1,399)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – now $966 (down from $1,349)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete – now $1,025 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute – now $996 (down from $1,449)
- Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute – now $1,194 (down from $1,649)
- Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner – Receive complimentary additional microfibre rollers (valued at $49)
Best Dyson purifier and fan EOFY sales
Winter is well and truly here, so it’s not a bad idea to reassess your home’s heating options. If your trusty pedestal fan has barely survived the constant heat of last summer, then it might be time to upgrade to something a bit stronger.
Dyson’s range of fans are solid options when it comes to cooling and heating, but as a bonus, they also offer varying levels of air purification. The Purifier Cool uses a HEPA H13 filter that can capture “99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns”, while the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde will detect and break down formaldehyde.
Here are the Dyson purifier fans that are currently on sale:
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $490 (down from $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater – now $688 (down from $999)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 – now $799 (down from $899)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater – now $999 (down from $1,149)
Best Dyson hair care EOFY sales
If you’re looking for a deal on one of Dyson’s many hair care appliances, the offerings are quite limited. That said, there are a few complimentary gift offers available for other hair care appliances. Depending on which product you pick up, you’ll either receive a complimentary travel pouch (valued at $99) or a Brush+Comb gift set (valued at $69).
Here are the Dyson hair care deals that are currently available:
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer – Receive a complimentary travel pouch valued at $99
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer – now $677 (down from $849)
- Dyson Corrale straightener (Prussian Blue/Rich Copper) – now $599 (down from $699) + receive a bonus brush kit valued at $69
- Dyson Corrale straightener (Bright Copper/Bright Nickel) – now $599 (down from $699) + receive a bonus brush kit valued at $69
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) – now $437 (down from $649)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Black/Nickel) – now $437 (down from $649)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold) – now $486 (down from $649)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Bright Nickel/Bright Copper) – now $486 (down from $649) + receive a bonus Brush+Comb Gift Set valued at $69
- Dyson Supersonic Nural Intelligent hair dryer – Receive a complimentary Brush+Comb Gift Set valued at $69 plus a presentation case valued at $99
Best Dyson headphone EOFY sales
You can also nab a deal on the Dyson Zone headphones, one of the weirdest products that Gizmodo Australia has ever reviewed. Apart from being a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Zone comes bundled with an attachable visor that will channel purified air directly to your nose and mouth.
We can’t recommend them as a pair of headphones – there are better options out there for the same price or less – but if you’re intrigued by the air purifier or just enjoy odd tech, then the Zone could be up your alley.
- Dyson Zone Absolute+ Noise Cancelling Headphones with Explorer Travel Case – now $699 (down from $1,099)
You can check out the full range of Dyson’s deals here.
Want more EOFY sales?
You can check out more EOFY offers here:
- The Best EOFY 2024 Tech Sales, From Laptops to Robot Vacuums
- Here Are the 5 Best EOFY Tech Sales That You Don’t Want to Miss
- Get a Full Year of Discounts for Aussie Broadband’s Fastest NBN Plans
- Optus’ EOFY NBN Deals: How Do They Stack Up?
- EcoFlow EOFY Sale: Save Up to $2,199 off Portable Power Stations and Air Conditioners
- The Best Deals From HP’s EOFY Sale With up to 50% off Laptops, Monitors and More
- Get Cash off Vodafone Prepaid Plans for EOFY
- Steam Decks Are Going For Their Lowest Price In Australia In Big W’s Sale
- Save On Samsung, Lenovo, Dell and More With These EOFY Home Office Deals
Image: Dyson
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.