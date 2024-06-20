Elden Ring Update for Shadow of Erdtree Adds Torrent to Final Battle

Friday is when the Shadow of the Erdtree drops, and it’s already shaping up to be some of the best DLC ever released for a game. In preparation for the big release, Elden Ring received a new update with a variety of changes, but the big one is adding your bestie to the fight with the last boss.

Torrent is now available to be summoned in the battle with the Elden Beast, according to the patch notes released on Thursday. Players of the game will appreciate the inclusion of their favorite horse as the Elden Beast has some big attacks that require a lot of running if you want to defend yourself.

Torrent in Elden Beast

Along with adding support for Shadow of the Erdtree, Thursday’s update includes a wide range of changes for Elden Ring. What’s been added are new hairstyles and some changes to the user interface for the map and your inventory. There was also a slew of balance adjustments made to weapons, skills, spells, and items, which will likely lead to a rethinking of the meta for player-vs-player battles. Developer FromSoftware also added bug fixes, which mainly consisted of changes to attacks, skills, and items that had unintended effects.

Bandai Namco also released a new trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree showcasing some of the new bosses players will face in the DLC. It hints at some of the big reveals fans are anticipating when they explore the Shadow Realm.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Official Launch Trailer

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree comes out on Friday at midnight ET. It’ll cost $US39.99 and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. As is the case with most DLC, a copy of Elden Ring is needed in order to play Shadow of the Erdtree.