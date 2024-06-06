The Best EOFY 2024 Tech Sales, From Laptops to Robot Vacuums

The end of the financial year is coming up, so a few brands and retailers have started their annual sales. If you’re looking to nab yourself a nice bargain during these EOFY sales, there are a lot of deals and bargains to sort through. To help you out we’ve rounded up the best EOFY deals for tech that are currently available in Australia. Keep in mind that the financial year ends on 30 June, so you have just under a month to take advantage of these mid-year sales.
Here’s every EOFY 2024 sale in Australia worth knowing about, from laptops to robot vacuums and smart TVs.
Best 2024 EOFY sales for tech in Australia
- Bose: Save up to 40 per cent off headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones – now $449.95 (down from $549.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – now $549.95 (down from $649)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – now $369.95 (down from $449.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker – now $149.95 (down from $249.95)
- Breville: Save up to $300 off a range of select appliances
- Infuser Espresso Machine – now $399 (down from $899)
- Super Q Blender – now $499 (down from $849)
- Brunch Set (Kettle and Toaster) – now $169 (down from $229)
- Multi Chef Multi Cooker – now $139.95 (down from $169.95)
- Smart Oven Pizzaiolo – now $899 (down from $1,199)
- Juice Fountain Cold Plus Juicer – now $299 (down from $399)
- Dyson: Save on a range of stick vacuum cleaners and more
- Dyson V8 Extra vacuum – now $449 (down from $799)
- Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum – now $549 (down from $999)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone vacuum – now $694 (down from $1,099)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute vacuum – now $749 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V11 Advanced vacuum – now $788 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete vacuum – now $1,048 (down from $1,399)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum – now $996 (down from $1,449)
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – now $1,547 (down from $1,999)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link (Black/Nickel) – now $490 (down from $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater (Nickel/Gold) – now $992 (down from $1,149)
- EcoFlow: Save up to $2,199 off portable power stations and air conditioners
- EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station – now $1,099 (down from $1999)
- EcoFlow Delta Max Portable Power Station – now $2,499 (down from $3199)
- EcoFlow River Pro Extra Battery – now $399 (down from $649)
- EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner – now $999 (down from $2,399)
- EcoFlow Wave Add-On Battery – now $919 (down from $1,699)
- Ecovacs: Save up to $750 off select robot vacuums
- DEEBOT X2 Omni + WINBOT W1 Pro Bundle – now $2,548 (down from $3,298)
- DEEBOT T20 Omni + WINBOT W1 Pro – now $1,948 (down from $2,598)
- DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robotic Vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,499)
- The Good Guys — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- Hisense 55″ U6NAU Mini-LED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $922 (down from $1,299)
- Hisense 55″ Q6NAU 4K QLED Smart TV – now $895 (down from $999)
- LG 55″ OLED B4 4K Smart TV – now $2,271 (down from $2,499)
- LG 75″ QNED81 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $1,981 (down from $2,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q60D 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,432 (down from $1,731)
- Samsung 75″ QN85D 4K Neo QLED Smart TV – now $3,375 (down from $3,999)
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $995 (down from $1,699)
- Hubbl: You can pick up the Hubbl for $79.20 (down from $99)
- KitchenAid: Save on a range of kitchen appliances
- 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer – now $639 (down from $879)
- 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer – now $579 (down from $799)
- 7-Cup Food Processor – now $219 (down from $299)
- Cordless 5 Cup Food Chopper – now $159 (down from $239)
- K400 Variable Speed Blender – now $449 (down from $549)
- LG: Save up to 30 per cent on select home appliances and entertainment products
- Samsung: Save on smartphones, QLED TVs and more
- Save up to $800 on the QN85D Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (ends June 12)
- Save up to $600 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Save up to $400 on the Galaxy S24 and S24+
- Save up to $674.75 on the Galaxy Tab S9 series
Best 2024 EOFY sales for laptops and computers in Australia
- Lenovo: Save up to 61 per cent off laptops and more
- Legion 5i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7-14650HX, 512GB SSD) – now $2,239 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Slim 5 Gaming Laptop (14″, Ryzen 7 7840HS, 512GB SSD) – now $2,119 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Pro 5i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7-14700HX, 512GB SSD) – now $2,599 (down from $3,499)
- Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i9-14900HX, 1TB SSD) – now $3,999 (down from $6,299)
- LG: Save up to 30 per cent on select computer monitors
- 34” UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor – now $599.01 (down from $799)
- 49” UltraGear 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor (240Hz) – now $1,399 (down from $2,799)
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs
Best 2024 EOFY sales for gaming in Australia
- Kogan: Save up to 60 per cent off a huge range of gaming monitors and accessories
- ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $949 (down from $1,299)
- MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $1,079 (down from $1,399)
- MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console (1TB SSD) – now $1,279 (down from $1,499)
- Lenovo: Pick up the Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) for $1,199 (down from $1,499)
Best 2024 EOFY sales for NBN plans in Australia
Check out the widgets below to see the various EOFY deals that are being offered by internet providers.
Aussie Broadband NBN plans – save up to $240 over 12 months
iiNet NBN plans – save $60 over six months
Kogan NBN plans – save $60 over six months
Optus NBN plans – save up to $180 over six months
Want more EOFY deals?
Check out more savings below:
