The Best EOFY 2024 Tech Sales, From Laptops to Robot Vacuums

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of the financial year is coming up, so a few brands and retailers have started their annual sales. If you’re looking to nab yourself a nice bargain during these EOFY sales, there are a lot of deals and bargains to sort through. To help you out we’ve rounded up the best EOFY deals for tech that are currently available in Australia. Keep in mind that the financial year ends on 30 June, so you have just under a month to take advantage of these mid-year sales.

Here’s every EOFY 2024 sale in Australia worth knowing about, from laptops to robot vacuums and smart TVs.

Best 2024 EOFY sales for tech in Australia

Image: ECOVACS

Image: Samsung

Best 2024 EOFY sales for laptops and computers in Australia

Image: Lenovo

Best 2024 EOFY sales for gaming in Australia

Image: ASUS

Best 2024 EOFY sales for NBN plans in Australia

Check out the widgets below to see the various EOFY deals that are being offered by internet providers.

Aussie Broadband NBN plans – save up to $240 over 12 months

iiNet NBN plans – save $60 over six months

Kogan NBN plans – save $60 over six months

Optus NBN plans – save up to $180 over six months

Want more EOFY deals?

Check out more savings below:

Image: ASUS/ECOVACS/Samsung