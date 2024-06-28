Here Are the Fastest and Cheapest NBN Plans Available Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re finding that your current NBN plan isn’t keeping up with your internet needs, then it might be time to change things up. The good news is that you don’t need to break the bank to get yourself a faster plan. Most internet providers are running introductory offers where your first six months on one of their NBN plans will be discounted. So not only can you score a fast connection, but you can save yourself a few bucks in the process.

Here are the fastest plans for each NBN tier, based on the typical evening speeds provided by each internet provider.

Will you always get top speeds?

Before you sign up for one of these plans, it’s also important to note that these typical evening speeds are just indications of what you can reasonably expect. Other factors could impact the speed of your internet connection, such as the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home and any abnormally high usage in your area.

The fastest NBN 25 plans

A considerable amount of internet providers are offering NBN 25 plans with typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.

In terms of the cheapest plan, MATE is running an introductory offer where you can pick up its connection for $45 per month. This discount will last for the first six months of your plan before increasing to $65 per month after that. MATE is also offering a money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the first month of your connection. You can also save an additional $10 per month if you bundle in one of MATE’s mobile phone plans, which start at $25 per month.

Dodo is offering its NBN 25 plan for $48.50 per month for the first six months of your connection. After that, you’ll be paying $65 per month. You can save an extra $10 per month if you bundle in a Dodo electricity and gas plan.

Spintel is a hair more expensive, with an NBN 25 plan that’s $49 per month for the first six months, and then $59.95 per month after that. Spintel also has the cheapest full-price NBN 25 plan, so it’s a good pick if you’re in it for the long run.

Alternatively, Exetel is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $49.99 per month for the first six months, and then $59.99 per month after that.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Evening speeds barely matter anymore when it comes to NBN 50 plans, with many providers now all reporting a fast 50Mbps during peak hours. Most of these fast internet providers have NBN 50 plans priced around $80, but a few are offering introductory discounts for new customers.

Kogan has the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $58.90 per month for the first six months. While this discount period isn’t as long as the standard six months offered by other internet providers, Kogan has the cheapest full-price NBN 50 plan at $68.90 per month. However, this offer is only available until June 30.

Dodo is offering an NBN 50 plan for $59 per month for the first six months before it’ll be bumped up to $80 per month.

Tangerine is also worth a shout-out: you’ll pay $59.90 per month for your first six months, and $79.90 per month after that.

Exetel is the next cheapest option at $60.99 per month for your first six months and $78.99 per month after that. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts per month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to the provider’s NBN 100 speeds.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

Currently, nine NBN providers report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps for their NBN 100 plans: Belong, Dodo, Exetel, iPrimus, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel, Tangerine and Telstra. This means you should never encounter congestion, no matter the time of day.

Dodo has the cheapest congestion-free plan available in this speed tier at $64 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month after the discount ends.

Tangerine is a hair more expensive at $64.90 per month, which will last for the first six months of your connection. After that, the price of Tangerine’s plan will increase to $84.90 per month.

Exetel is next, and you’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months of your connection. After that introductory price ends, you’ll be paying $84.99 per month. This plan also includes five daily speed boosts per month, which will allow you to bump up to NBN 250 speeds provided you have a connection that can support it.

SpinTel is barely more expensive initially, billing $71 per month the first six months you’re with the provider, and then cheaper at $81.95 per month after that. This makes Spintel the cheapest congestion-free NBN 100 plan at full price.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Telstra and Southern Phone take out the top spot when it comes to NBN 250 plans, with each provider reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

At a fixed rate of $95 per month, Southern Phone is the cheapest of the two. While a few providers are offering NBN 250 plans with cheaper introductory prices, as far as full-price plans go, Southern Phone is one of the cheaper options.

Telstra‘s plan is on the pricier side, which is priced at $135 per month – although its price will be dropping to $130 per month from July 1. It’s worth noting that Telstra’s plan may be contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave in your first two years.

While Tangerine isn’t offering a plan with congestion-free downloads, it’s not that far off. Dodo is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, which is priced at $84.90 per month for the first six months. After that introductory period ends, the price of Tangerine’s plan will increase to $104.90 per month.

It’s a similar situation with Dodo. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, with an introductory rate of $85 per month. After the first six months of your connection, the price will increase to $110 per month.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of top NBN 1000 speeds, Swoop is leading the pack with typical evening speeds of 969Mbps. If you pick up this plan, you’ll pay $119 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $139 per month after that.

Superloop is up next, with typical evening speeds of 811Mbps. Superloop is worth your consideration because it’s also one of the cheaper plans within this speed tier. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your connection before it increases to $109 per month.

Optus is reporting typical evening speeds of 780Mbps. The provider is currently running an EOFY offer where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your plan. After that, it will increase to $129 per month.

However, you’ll need to stay connected with Optus for at least 36 months or you’ll incur a modem fee. This is a one off payment that’s equal to $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

Telstra is reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, but its NBN 1000 is the most expensive plan in this speed tier. Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan is currently priced at $170 per month – although it is set to drop to $150 per month from July 1.

Up next are TPG and iiNet, which are both reporting 671Mbps during peak hours. If you go with iiNet, you’ll be paying an introductory price of $99.99 per month that’ll last for the first six months of your plan, and then $109.99 per month after that.

TPG is offering its plan for a flat rate of $104.99 per month, but the provider will cover one month’s worth of fees if you sign up before July 2.

Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, which isn’t too shabby. The provider is offering this plan for $95 per month for the first six months, and then $105.95 per month after that – which is pretty good when compared to the full-price costs of other NBN 1000 plans.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP connections and over 90 per cent of HFC connections.

