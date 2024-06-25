Former Twitch Employees Claim to Know the Reason for Dr. Disrespect Banning

Herschel “Guy” Beahm, better known by his popular streaming persona Dr. Disrespect, saw his lucrative Twitch channel suddenly go away four years ago with no specific reason given to the public. Former employees of the streaming company have come forward to give specifics on what happened.

Beahm reportedly used a (now deprecated) Twitch feature called Whispers to meet up with a minor at TwitchCon, The Verge reported on Monday. This revelation came from a former Twitch employee who worked on the company’s trust and safety team.

This would corroborate a tweet from another former Twitch employee posted on Friday making the same accusation although not directly calling out Dr. Disrespect.

“He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text,” Cody Conners tweeted.

Beahm took to Twitter on Saturday when the accusation began to spread on social media.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid,” he said.

Gizmodo reached out to Beahm for any additional comments on the allegation made by a second former Twitch employee. Twitch also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former employee behind the latest allegation says a moderation report was filed about the chat between Dr. Disrespect and the minor, which was then investigated by the company. Beahm told the Washington Post after his banning that he was given no reason for the action. He did go on to sue Twitch, but the two parties have since resolved the matter.