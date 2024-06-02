Giancarlo Esposito Has Joined Captain America: Brave New World

When in doubt, add a little Giancarlo Esposito to your cast—even better if you can get him to play a villain. The Mandalorian’s Moff Gideon is heading to a different Disney project to play another bad guy, this time (as rumored) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Captain America: Brave New World.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Esposito is joining the cast of Brave New World as an antagonist (which one? TBD, apparently, so get your Marvel character sheet out), part of reshoots on the Julius Onah-directed, Anthony Mackie-starring film that will run for 22 days, including “some new action sequences.”

There aren’t many more details beyond that, but the trade does note Brave New World finished up its principal photography just before last year’s dual Hollywood strikes. The release date did need shifting from this summer to February 2025, but beyond that THR says this is Brave New World’s first and so far only round of reshoots, which are fairly standard practice for Marvel movies and can run far longer and be more elaborate than these are projected to be.

The rest of the cast—now including Esposito—features Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Rosa Salazar.

