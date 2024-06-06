Hans in Carbonite, Ranked

Join me now for a look into my soul. Many times before on this website, I’ve written about my weird obsession with Han Solo in Carbonite from Star Wars. I love Han Solo as a character, of course, but in terms of collecting, I mainly collect Han in Carbonite, as well as Hoth Han—blue jacket, not brown.

Why? Well, again, I’ve gotten into it before but I think for Han in Carbonite it comes down to, as a fan of collectibles, Han in Carbonite is the most prominent collectible within Star Wars. Jabba the Hutt literally hangs him on the wall as art. I freaking love that so much.In our world, Star Wars and merchandise are completely intertwined. But in Star Wars, the main collectible we see is Han Solo in Carbonite. So it’s my favorite character as collectible art in a galaxy far, far away. Hence my obsession.

But how much Han Solo in Carbonite stuff could be out there, really? Well, way more than you know. I don’t own all of it and I know for a fact there are many pieces I don’t own. But I own a lot, continue to buy/preorder it, and today, for no reason other than it was fun, I’ve decided to rank every single Han Solo in Carbonite collectible I own.

Han in Carbonite #46

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

My Han Solo in Carbonite waffle maker! Ranked low here less because it’s my “least favorite,” and more because it’s so dumb and sets the tone. I wrote about it here.

Han in Carbonite #45

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

The biggest hole in my Han in Carbonite collection is physical cards. There are so many out there – all different variants, years, etc. – that it’s simply too scary, and expensive, to get into. I do have a few though and this is a cool one.

Han in Carbonite #44

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Just your run-of-the-mill Han in Carbonite keychain. But beautiful nevertheless.

Han in Carbonite #43

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

I honestly forget which company makes this—ShowClix or something?—but it’s just a cool, small, about six-inch metal pice.

Han in Carbonite #42

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is an approximately two-inch pin by artist Craig Drake from the Hero Complex Gallery. You’ll be seeing more of that much, much later.

Han in Carbonite #41

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

For the Han in Carbonite fan that has everything, there’s the Han in Carbonite shower curtain. This would actually be higher except that I don’t really use it, it just lives in a drawer, but it’s very cool anyway.

Han in Carbonite #40

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is a very cool Hallmark Keepsake ornament from 2023. I have a lot of Hallmark and since this is the newest in the collection, it ranks a little lower. Still great though.

Han in Carbonite #39

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Another Hallmark piece, I believe from San Diego Comic-Con. It’s a cool exclusive, but I don’t love this design.

Han in Carbonite #38

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

A salt and/or pepper shaker. Came with Boba Fett too.

Han in Carbonite #37

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

A Lego minifig keychain, which I think came with the purchase of something else.

Han in Carbonite #36

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Tricked you! It’s Donald Duck in Carbonite, not Han.

Han in Carbonite #35

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

A Lego Brick Headz Han in Carbonite. Also came with Boba Fett.

Han in Carbonite #34

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

I love me some Funko and here’s a Han in Carbonite Funko… something. Not Pop. I forget.

Han in Carbonite #33

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

The Han in Carbonite Lego mini-figure has evolved over the years and here’s an example of the newer version. It’s super cool but you’ll see what it’s up against.

Han in Carbonite #32

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Speaking of Lego, here is the limited edition case for the recent Lego Star Wars game. You could only get it from certain retailers on pre-order and, of course, I got the PlayStation and Switch versions.

Han in Carbonite #31

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

The Kubrick toy brand really messed me up because I forgot about them and then when I saw they’d done multiple Hans it was like, “Well, bye bye money.”

Han in Carbonite #30

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Of course, I have original toys, too. Not all, but some, and this is my least favorite of the ones I have.

Han in Carbonite #29

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

I like this one more but only slightly.

Han in Carbonite #28

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is one of the earlier Han in Carbonite Lego pieces and it’s just so cheesy, I love it.

Han in Carbonite #27

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Released through McDonald’s from Revenge of the Sith. So cute.

Han in Carbonite #26

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

How could I live without the Han Solo in Carbonite Clapper?

Han in Carbonite #25

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

How could I live without the Han Solo in Carbonite Tiki mug?

Han in Carbonite #24

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

One of my favorite artists is Scott Campbell, and years ago, he did this great Han in Carbonite painting. I don’t have the original (though I know who does) so instead I have the print.

Han in Carbonite #23

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

The standard Han in Carbonite Funko Pop.

Han in Carbonite #22

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Another Han in Carbonite Funko Pop, but this one was captured by Boba Fett, so it’s a tad cooler.

Han in Carbonite #21

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Han and Leia Hallmark Keepsake ornament.

Han in Carbonite #20

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

A friend bought me this, and it’s hard to see, but it’s a hand-carved Han in Carbonite on a Crayola.

Han in Carbonite #19

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

I love Disney Vinylmations and though they don’t make them much anymore, when they did make the Han in Carbonite, I had to have it.

Han in Carbonite #18

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Once again, this was a gift so I don’t know the company but it’s around 10 inches tall and is a super sturdy, almost weather-proof statue. Love this.

Han in Carbonite #17

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

You’ve seen this one. It’s the recent Hallmark Ornament that does a whole scene. Han goes down, then comes up in Carbonite, and it’s amazing. Check it out here.

Han in Carbonite #16

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

One of my most recent purchases is this graded variant issue of Star Wars #45 with a Han in Carbonite cover by John Tyler Christopher. He also did an action figure style cover which I have but I couldn’t access it.

Han in Carbonite #15

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

As I mentioned before, I don’t have a lot of Han in Carbonite physical cards. I have a few though and this is one of my favorites, from the Topps 206 collection. It’s tiny. Look at the nail.

Han in Carbonite #14

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Now we’re getting to the really, really good stuff. These are the original Han in Carbonite Kenner toys from the 1980s, unboxed, but graded. And yes, I have the other thing you’re thinking about. Keep going.

Han in Carbonite #13

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Here’s Sideshow’s Sixth Scale Han in Carbonite piece. Just a stunner.

Han in Carbonite #12

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Another gift. This is a Han Solo in Carbonite Kyber Crystal. Custom made. I don’t know the artist but it’s just one of my favorite pieces. (The case was extra.)

Han in Carbonite #11

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

I commissioned this piece by the artist Florey and it just rules.

Han in Carbonite #10

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is silver. Like, actual silver. So it was expensive, but less because it’s Han but more because it’s made from a precious metal.

Han in Carbonite #9

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

In recent years I got turned onto this cool company called Beast Kingdom and this figure is from them. It came with a SICK looking Boba Fett too, but he’s packed away. I just love the look of this one.

Han in Carbonite #8

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

I missed this when it first came out but thankfully, my wife came to the rescue. This is Disney’s Han Solo in Carbonite popcorn bucket.

Han in Carbonite #7

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Hasbro’s Black Series are my favorite Star Wars figures so I was so excited when they did a Han in Carbonite. This is the boxed one but I bought a second one to open as well.

Han in Carbonite #6

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is Sideshow’s 1/4th scale Han in Carbonite. So it’s older, bigger, and actually lights up, though I don’t have it connected. One of the first big pieces I bought.

Han in Carbonite #5

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is my Han Solo in Carbonite blanket when I want to cosplay on the weekends while napping.

Han in Carbonite #4

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is another 1:1 original art piece I purchased. It’s by an amazing artist who goes by Jared Circusbear. The handcrafted detail is insane.

Han in Carbonite #3

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This one takes a bit of explanation. These are just a few of my rarest Han in Carbonite Star Wars digital cards. I’ve long been an active collector on the Topps app Star Wars Card Trader and in 2020, I focused my collection on a few specific things like Han in Carbonite. So, over the years, I’ve targeted all the best, rarest, Carbonite cards in the app. And got most of them, many of which are 1 count, 2 count or 3 count. There are still a few I’m after, but I say this with zero hyperbole: I have the best Han Solo in Carbonite digital card collection on the planet.

But it’s still just digital cards, not even NFTs, so it’s #3.

Han in Carbonite #2

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

One thing I don’t have, because of how much room it would take up, is a full-size replica of Han Solo in Carbonite. Instead, I have something better. I have this full-size art piece of the same thing. It’s by artist Craig Drake, is limited to only 15 in the world, and frankly looks much cooler than having the real thing. It was, by far, my favorite piece… until a few years ago.

Han in Carbonite #1

Image: io9/Germain Lussier

A few years ago I decided it was time. I needed to have the original Han Solo in Carbonite toy, in its original packaging. And it wasn’t cheap, but I got one. The toy I had as a kid that started this whole thing, I now had back. And it’s my crown jewel. The ultimate Star Wars collectible of the ultimate collectible in Star Wars.