HBO Has Already Renewed House of the Dragon for a Third Season

Good news, Matt Smith fans. HBO confirms House of the Dragon, its wildly successful Games of Thrones spinoff, has already been renewed for a third season ahead of season two’s premiere this Sunday.

In a press release, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, is quoted as saying “George [R.R. Martin], [showrunner] Ryan [Condal], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

The confirmation comes shortly after Martin’s blog post revealing the network may also be moving forward with another long-teased Game of Thrones spinoff series,Ten Thousand Ships—on top of all the other previously announced Game of Thrones-related series, most actively A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, plusa potential animated series the network’s still deciding on (but not, it seems, that Jon Snow-centric show).

House of the Dragon season two arrives Sunday, June 16 on Max and HBO—there’s no date set yet on season three.

