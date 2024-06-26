Hugh Grant Embraces His Horror Villain Destiny in the First Trailer for Heretic

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who conceived the story for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, then co-wrote the screenplay with him—they also co-wrote 2023 Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman—have a new tale of terror: Heretic. The villain is played by Hugh Grant, who’s at a point in his career where he’s not afraid to get a little freaky.

Based on this first trailer for the film, Grant’s character in Heretic far exceeds anything we’ve seen from him in Wonka, or Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, or even Paddington 2. This guy has a folksy exterior, sure—but also evil-mastermind vibes and some very particular ideas about faith. He also lives in an isolated home with some worrisome puzzle-box features. Truly, it’s the worst door for a pair of fresh-faced Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East) to knock on, which of course is exactly what they do.

Oh no, the deceptive aroma cast by a cloyingly sweet scented candle! You can’t even trust smells anymore! The blueberry pie may be a lie, but the frights in Heretic sure look like they could be genuine. Check out the full poster below, and the movie itself—directed and written by Beck and Woods—when it hits theaters November 15.

Image: A24

