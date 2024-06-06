Humane AI Pin Owners Told to Stop Using Charging Cases Due to ‘Fire Safety Risk’

Humane, makers of the AI Pin,are warning customers to stop using its charging pod immediately. Humane claimed the third-party battery cells in the Charge Case were faulty and could “pose a fire safety risk.” Humane has yet to comment publicly, and there’s no word on when or how customers will receive a replacement.

Those who bought a $US700 Humane AI Pin in the month and a half since its release received an email Wednesday evening telling them to quit using the charging pod immediately. The Verge first spotted the news, though other customers were quick to post the email online. Humane claims it received “a single report” of the faulty charging pod using a “third-party USB-C cable and a third-party power source.”

Note that the Pin doesn’t come with a power adapter, though the fault reportedly lies in the power cells supplied in the Charge Case, which is only one of two ways users can charge their AI Pin and external batteries.

Here’s the email @humane sent me about the Charging Case: Weird that they would send it to my work email… not the email that is associated with my Ai Pin account and service pic.twitter.com/oL5rrmVikk — Ray Wong (@raywongy) June 5, 2024

Humane said it’s working to find a new vendor for its battery cells. The company tried to comfort users further, saying the charging pad, battery packs, and Pin aren’t affected. For their trouble, Humane says it’s offering two free months of their Humane subscription, which is the $US24-a-month data plan to use the device.

Despite the severity of the situation, Humane has yet to mention this problem on its official social media accounts or website. The store page lists the Charge Case as “out of stock” and “will ship separately when available.” Those who buy a Humane Pin are supposed to receive everything, including a charging pad, charge case, USB-C cable, and battery boosters. It’s now unclear what new customers get when they buy their Pin, which—let’s remember—costs as much as an upper-mid-range phone.

Gizmodo reached out to Humane for Comment, though we did not immediately hear back.

The Charge Case is the accessory that looks like your regular earbuds pod, though it’s meant to charge both the pin and battery packs simultaneously. While reviewers were keen on the product and accessories’ overall look and design, many complained about the Pin’s poor battery life during the first few weeks of release. Some claimed the battery drained within hours, even when not in use. If users are out on the town and can’t use their case for charging, it detracts a lot from Humane’s mission to make its wearable users “second brain.”

The news won’t help the company much, as it is reportedly attempting to pawn itself to the highest bidder. Humane is reportedly trying to sell itself with a price between $US700 million and $US1 billion.The New York Times reports that the AI Pin maker is trying to court HP. According to the Times’ anonymous sources, this started just a week after the AI Pin reviews dropped, though the company is still trying to bring other potential buyers. The talks were still early, and Humane is also trying to do a new funding round to raise the company past its previous $US1 billion valuation.

Reviewers also noted how hot the Pin could get during use. It wasn’t enough to burn, though definitely enough to feel uncomfortable. According to the Times’ reporting, Humane was aware of that issue. Developers had reportedly used ice packs to chill earlier Pin versions to keep them running longer. Now, without an easy on-the-go way to charge it, it doesn’t seem like the Pin, or Humane itself, can keep things going much longer.