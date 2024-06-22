In Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2’s New Trailer, Voyager Flies Again

There’s definitely a certain song that could be sung about the road Star Trek: Prodigy’s second season will have taken to our eyeballs by the time we get to watch it on July 1. But now we have our first extended look at Prodigy’s sophomore season, I mostly just find myself whistling the Voyager theme song instead.

There’s a lot going on in this trailer, for sure—as the Protostar and Voyager-A alike head out on a join mission to rescue the long-lost Captain Chakotay (once again voiced by Voyager’s Robert Beltran) and try and save Gwyn (Fallout’s Ella Purnell)’s homeworld from its seemingly doomed fate. And on top of that, there’s even a whole bunch of time-paradox weirdness for Dal and his young friends to wrap their heads around.

But as a life-long Voyager fan, I cannot help but finally feel like I am feasting with all the love for that weird, wonderful series here. Seeing Voyager again, having Admiral Janeway and the Doctor (again, voiced by Robert Picardo) back in action. They’re even letting Janeway roll her uniform down to the Starfleet-issue tank-top underneath: a clear sign of when shit got real on Voyager. Whatever the future holds for Star Trek: Prodigy in its new home on Netflix beyond season 2 remains to be seen, but at least it’s taking the opportunity to let its love for Voyager shine through here.

All 20 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy season two drop on Netflix July 1.

