In Tomb Raider’s New Trailer, Lara Croft Is Back to Her Old Self

Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider franchise is taking two interesting roads as it’s got a brand new game in the works. On one side of things, the live-action series courtesy of Phoebe Waller-Bridge has recently moved forward over at Prime Video. And on the other, more immediate end, there’s Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, scheduled to drop in October and looking somewhat like a blast from the past.

The new show comes courtesy of Castlevania studio Powerhouse Animation and stars Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’sHayley Atwell as Lara Croft. In this tale set after the events of the reboot trilogy from the 2010s, Lara’s ditched her friends to run solo as an adventurer. While taking on increasingly difficult jobs, she finds herself on a new hunt after a thief’s broken into Croft Manor to steal an old Chinese artifact. The artifact’s not just old, it’s also dangerous, so it falls on her to do what she does best and save the world from peril.

Legend may be in the same continuity as those games, but it’s looking more like a globetrotting, action-packed affair. In fact, it seems like this Lara is becoming more like her original incarnation instead of getting beaten around by gravity and nature every other step. While there’s parts of the reboots that’ve carried over, like her pickaxe and bow and arrow, and her trusty friend Jonah (Earl Baylon), there’s a definite change in the air. Here, she’s riding motorcycles, skydiving, and blasting a shotgun in midair like the hypercompetent hero fans originally loved.

Netflix will premiere Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on October 10.

