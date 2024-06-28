Interview With the Vampire Will Return for Season 3—and Lestat Will Enter His Rock Star Era

AMC has officially renewed Interview With the Vampire for a third season just days ahead of its ominously titled season two finale, “And That’s the End of It. There’s Nothing Else.” The Anne Rice adaptation’s third season will finally see Lestat enter his Queen of the Damnedphase. Nu-metal fans, rejoice.

According to an AMC press release: “In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

In addition to Lestat’s bandmates, the synopsis mentions Fareed—a character with ties to Akasha, the first vampire in existence—who later becomes a major player in the Prince Lestat trilogy. This, tied with the promise of the a “sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma” suggests the series is ready to get weird with Rice’s novels—a saga which eventually sees a Freaky Friday-inspired body-swapping arc with a kleptomaniac, the vengeful spirit of an unborn twin bitten by a vampire in the womb, and extraterrestrial beings called Replimoids plotting the destruction of the lost city of Atlantis. On second thought, maybe that’s a story better saved for season four…

Interview With the Vampire’s season two finale arrives Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

