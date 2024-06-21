Nab Yourself an EOFY iPhone 15 Deal From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

If you’re looking for deals on a new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, or 15 Pro Max, you can pick one up right now with decent discounts on the phones themselves or an Apple Watch, thanks to EOFY sales from Vodafone, Optus and Telstra.

The total you’ll pay depends on the phone model and storage option you opt for, and the monthly repayments are based on the contract length. If you’re after the cheapest monthly payment, go for the smallest storage (256GB for the Pro Max and 128GB for the others) with a 36-month repayment term.

But remember, you’ll need to add the price of a postpaid plan from each provider on top of the monthly phone repayments. We’ve taken some of the hard work out for you below.

Vodafone’s iPhone deals

Of the big three providers, Vodafone has the biggest discounts for all iPhone 15 series models. No matter which model you choose, you get $350 off the phone on a 12, 24 or 36-month repayment plan.

On top of that, all Vodafone postpaid plans are currently discounted by $9 per month for new customers. This discount has no expiry period, so the price won’t jump back up after a certain period of time.

Let’s look at Vodafone’s current plans for each model, pairing a 36-month plan with the smallest storage option.

Here are Vodafone’s cheapest iPhone 15 plans:

Here’s the iPhone 15 Plus:

These are Vodafone’s iPhone 15 Pro plans with the EOFY discounts:

And here’s what the plans look like for the iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Optus’ iPhone deals

Optus isn’t discounting the phones themselves. Rather, if you sign up to a 24 or 36-month repayment, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 9 41mm (with eSIM) for $99 with an iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

The RRP for the watch is $809, which means you’re saving $710 – assuming you were already planning on picking up an eSIM-version, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 (there’s a WiFi-only version for about $160 less).

But before you jump in, note you also need to grab an Optus Watch plan with your shiny new Apple Watch for $10 per month. This gives your watch an eSIM, so you can use it without your phone, plus an extra GB of data. But be sure to add that $10 per month on top of the plan pricing below while we take a look at 36-month repayments with the smallest storage option for each phone.

Here are Optus’ iPhone 15 plans with 128GB storage on a 36-month contract:

Here are its 128GB iPhone 15 Plus plans:

Here are its 36-month iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) plans:

And here are its lowest-cost plans for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB:

Telstra’s iPhone deals

Telstra has discounted the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus by $200, and the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max by $250 on its 12, 24 and 36-month contracts. This is less than Vodafone’s $350 discount across all iPhone 15 series models, but it’s still a decent saving if you’re keen on going with Big T.

Here are Telstra’s 36 month plans for the iPhone 15 with 128GB storage:

Here are its plans for the 128GB iPhone 15 Plus:

Here are Telstra’s plans for the iPhone 15 Pro (128G):

And here are the 36-month plans for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB storage:

Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website