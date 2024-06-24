Jon Hamm’s Holding Out for a (Super) Hero Role to Play

Some actors come into a superhero role fairly early in their careers. Others do so in the middle, which can carry some extra weight if this comes as their star profile is growing. And sometimes you have the ones that are fighting to be cast in something because they’re pretty confident they’d be an ace at it.

You can put Jon Hamm in the latter category. While talking to the Hollywood Reporter, the Mad Men and Confess, Fletch star revealed he’s put his own name forward for several Marvel roles. He was vague on which, but he teased that one of them was tied to a comic he’s fan of and tried to get that ball rolling, to no avail. Part of his superhero desire, he added, comes from Jeff Goldblum, of all people. Hamm is inspired by the Jurassic Park actor: “He had his leading man phase, and he does Marvel and he’ll just roll through and steal the scene, and then he’s doing commercials and he’s funny as shit. I see him out and he’s happy. So, consciously or not, I’m modeling my life to be that: varied and happy and fulfilled.”

That isn’t to say Hamm’s never been considered for a part; he was, at one point, considered for Green Lantern before he turned it down, and he was thiiiiiis close to being Mr. Sinister for Fox’s X-Men movies before New Mutants happened. The former was one he emphatically said he “definitely didn’t want to do,” but he affirmed that he’s still in conversations for roles. None of them are Iron Man level, by his own admission, but he said he’s talking to people at both Marvel and DC; in his eyes, it’s only a matter of when in terms of him getting cast as a superhero.

Fancasting can be all the rage these days, and there’s no shortage of characters for Hamm to play. If you’ve got any suggestions, let us know in the comments below.

