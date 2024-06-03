June’s Lego Releases See You

After a big month for spacey goodness in May, Lego is bringing things back down to earth for its June releases—or back down to Middle-earth in particular, with the standout release of its next Lord of the Rings set, Barad-Dûr. But what lies beyond the dark plains of Mordor, where shadows lie? A little Star Wars, some pretty kitties, and Notre-Dame, apparently.

Beyond Barad-Dûr, we’ve got a few sets from Minecraft, a few Disney releases anchored by a very cute buildable Simba—and if you prefer your cats a little more domesticated, there’s also the adorable new set from Lego Ideas, the Tuxedo Cat. And of course, it wouldn’t be a month of Lego without at least some sets from Star Wars, with The Mandalorian season three inspiring a couple of new battle packs.

Click through to see everything that Lego has on offer this month!

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Clocking in at nearly 5,500 pieces, Lego’s next Lord of the Rings set focuses on all things dark and sinister in Middle-earth: Sauron’s seat of power in Mordor, Barad-Dûr. Including 10 minifigures—with the first ever Lego version of Sauron—the tower has multiple levels of play areas, from the forges to, of course, Sauron’s flaming eye at the very top. Don’t forget to check out our full review here! $US460, available here.

Lego BrickHeadz: Lord of the Rings, Up, Encanto, and Inside Out 2

Image: Lego

If you wanted something Lord of the Rings that’s a little lighter on your wallet, this month’s BrickHeadz buildable figures include everyone’s favorite duo in Legolas and Gimli—as well as a trio of Disney animated sets.

Lego Icons Retro Radio

Image: Lego

For another Icons release a little closer to home than Mordor, there’s this ‘70s-inspired transistor radio, which has a new sound brick piece to let you hear some music—or even a place to put your phone to make it act as an elaborate mobile speaker. $US100, available here.

Lego Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris

Image: Lego

The architecture line heads to France for this buildable version of the iconic Notre-Dame, depicted as it was before the devastating fire in 2019. $US230, available here.

Lego City Lego Delivery Truck

Image: Lego

How does a Lego person feel when they’re delivering a truck full of Lego sets? All these existential crises and more can be answered by this wonderfully meta new Lego City set. $US100, available here.

Lego Disney Young Simba the Lion King

Image: Lego

There’s not one, but two buildable Simbas available this month—one as a cub, and this much bigger, detailed version of him as a young lion. A very fun idea, until Lego has to come up with an even bigger Adult Simba at some point. $US130, available here.

Other Lego Disney Sets

Image: Lego

As well as the aforementioned cub Simba, there’s more Disney in the form of several princess releases, including Mirabel’s family house in Encanto, and a duo of sets inspired by Sleeping Beauty and its iconic castle.

Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat

Image: Lego

If you prefer your brick-built felines a little less branded, the latest crowd-sourced Ideas set lets you build up a black-and-white cat of your own to perch on any precarious ledges. Just make sure some real ones don’t sense any competition and knock it off and ruin all your hard work! $US100, available here.

Lego Minecraft Sets

Image: Lego

June’s a big month for the Lego Minecraft line, with a bunch of new sets big and small—from farms to dark dimension of the End, there’s plenty to pick from.

Lego Ninjago Tournament Temple City

Image: Lego

The one Ninjago set for the month is a big one. Inspired by the Ninjago: Dragons Rising TV series, a lavish waterside temple lets the ninjas and their dragon allies prepare to train for battle against the sinister forces of Master Ras. $US250, available here.

Lego Star Wars Ambush on Mandalore and Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle Packs

Image: Lego

After a jam-packed May for Star Wars celebrating May 4 and the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, things go back to a smaller scale in June—kicking off with two battle pack sets inspired by the climax of The Mandalorian season three, as the Mandalorian forces united by Din Djarin and Bo-Katan take the fight to Moff Gideon’s base on their homeworld.

Other Lego Star Wars Sets

Image: Lego

That’s not all for Star Wars though—there’s two more small sets, including the latest Star Wars mech, inspired by Luke’s X-Wing, and a very tiny Clone Wars Y-Wing.