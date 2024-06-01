Just Look Inside This Gorgeous Star Wars Picture Book

Earlier this year, io9 brought you the news that Princess and the Scoundrel writer Beth Revis was teaming up with artist Sophie Li for a brand new Star Wars picture book inspired by the early events of the novel, setting the stage for Han Solo and Leia Organa’s wedding on Endor. Now, we can give you a look inside—and it is absolutely beautiful.

Someone Who Loves You is due out this December, and extrapolates on the moments early in Princess and the Scoundrel as Han and Leia prepare for their intimate marriage ceremony in the wake of the Empire’s defeat in Return of the Jedi. Taking those quiet moments, Li illustrates a warm, touching dialogue between Han and Leia as they prepare to share their lives with each other and they ponder what love means to them in all its forms—giving us a wonderful, painterly celebration of one of Star Wars’ greatest couples.

“But in this book, I was able to pull it back in. Yes, there are woklings running around, causing chaos. But it’s so clear—Han and Leia have eyes only for each other. In every image, no matter what’s happening, their love is at the center,” Revis told io9 over email previously when discussing the intimate scope of Someone Who Loves You, something keenly felt in Li’s artwork. “We are back in that private moment, that personal time, where there’s nothing more important than their love. It’s just a few sentences in The Princess and the Scoundrel. But that concept and emotion is the whole book of Someone Who Loves You. Turning a brief, barely there line into an entire story, basking in it—it really reminds me of how big love can be.”

Star Wars: Someone Who Loves You is set to release December 3, 2024—but before that, click through to see an exclusive preview from inside the book!

Star Wars: Someone Who Loves You Exclusive Preview

Image: Sophie Li/Disney Books

Star Wars: Someone Who Loves You Exclusive Preview

Image: Sophie Li/Disney Books

Star Wars: Someone Who Loves You Exclusive Preview

Image: Sophie Li/Disney Books

Star Wars: Someone Who Loves You Exclusive Preview

Image: Sophie Li/Disney Books

Star Wars: Someone Who Loves You Exclusive Preview

Image: Sophie Li/Disney Books

Star Wars: Someone Who Loves You Exclusive Preview

Image: Sophie Li/Disney Books