Legend of Vox Machina Rolls for Season 3 in October

Hoo-boy, it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the Legend of Vox Machina, hasn’t it? If you’ve been itching for some more Dungeons & Dragons fun courtesy of Critical Role’s animated adaptation, you’re in luck: the show is coming back starting October 3.

The third season of Prime Video’s animated hit will see the adventuring party continue their hunt for the Vestiges that can help them defeat the Chroma Conclave dragons. In case you haven’t seen season two in a minute, the gang managed to acquire four of them and take down Conclave member Umbrasyl during their travels. But no sooner were they taking a break and reveling in their victory that they were approached by fellow dragon Raishan with a proposition to team up and take down the remaining three members.

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3 – Exclusive Clip (2024) Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey | IGN Live The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3 – Exclusive Clip (2024) Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey | IGN Live

Getting the remaining Vestiges and taking down the Conclave is still Vox Machina’s top priority, regardless of whether they work with Raishan. But as the hot new intro shows, they’ll all still have to reckon with their pasts, to say nothing of other threats waiting in the wings they’ll have to deal with once their dance with dragons ends. An adventurer’s work is never done, even when they get magical artifacts that make them even more powerful.

Legend of Vox Machina will hit Prime Video with new episodes on October 3. At time of writing, it’s not known if the show will do three episodes a week like it’s done in the past or have a new release structure.

