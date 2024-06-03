Lego’s First Adult-Focused Minecraft Set Is a Very Stylish Cube

Lego has been making Minecraft sets for years at this point, and of course, kids and adult fans of the crafting game megahit will have inevitably enjoyed all those sets. But it’s still interesting that it’s taken so long for Lego to bring the franchise to its 18+ range of pricier, collector-focused offerings… and it’s taking a similarly interesting page out of its approach to Lego Super Mario in the process.

Over the weekend Lego officially revealed the new Minecraft Crafting Table, celebrating the game series’ 15th anniversary. Clocking in at 1,195 pieces for $US90, the set acts as a cutaway display model of the iconic crafting table from the game, revealing inside it a small series of modular displays—together creating replicas of 12 biomes from across Minecraft’s world. While there’s no minifigures from the Minecraft range included, the set includes eight buildable blocking “microfigures” of Steve, Alex, a villager, and other creatures from the series, from a humble pig to the sinister creeper.

It’s a similar design concept to how Lego approached transitioning from kid-focused to adult-focused sets for Super Mario. While the main Mario sets emphasize play around their electronics-enhanced figures, Lego’s adult line has included more artsy-leaning sets inspired by the franchise like the buildable NES and Bowser sets, or, perhaps more direct a source of inspiration for the Crafting Table, the Question Block, which included fold out mini displays of classic Mario areas from the games.

The Lego Minecraft Crafting Table is available for pre-order now, and releases August 1. Click through to see more pictures!

Lego Minecraft The Crafting Table

Image: Lego

