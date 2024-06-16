Lego’s Next Transformers Set Brings Bumblebee to the Party

A few years ago, Lego dazzled us with its first-ever Transformers set in the form of a completely transformable Optimus Prime—and now they’re giving him a friend.

This morning the toymaker lifted the lid on a fully-transforming Lego Bumblebee, set to release next month. Clocking in at 950 pieces—Bumblebee is scaled to go with the 2022 Optimus Prime, who was just over 1,500 pieces—the set features Bumblebee in his classic Generation 1 design in robot mode. His transformation into vehicle mode of course gives him VW beetle-inspired car, even if it’s not explicitly that model. You’ll just have to break out the old 2016 beetle set Lego did and… squint at it, I guess. Or rebuild it in yellow bricks to match!

As well as the figure itself, the Bumblebee set will include a small hand-held blaster for Bee to wield in robot mode, as well as a small plaque featuring the Autobot logo and his technical details for display. At $US90, it’s definitely a lighter load on your wallet than most of Lego’s more recent nerdy sets, to boot.

This drops later this year, see below for more piccies.

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Lego Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Image: Lego