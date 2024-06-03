The 5 Longest-Range Electric Cars in Australia (and How Much They Cost)

Electric vehicle range is improving, costs are (slowly) coming down, and at some point, it’s hoped that both points will be on par with petrol-powered vehicles. Unfortunately, though, we’re not there yet, and at the time of writing, the longest-range EV isn’t quite on the same level as the longest-range petrol vehicle.

But, hey, when Aussies typically drive 32 kilometres per day on average, an electric vehicle would likely have enough power to be your day-to-day car, but even so, having the most range possible is still an important factor for a lot of drivers.

I see it as quite important, but personally, as someone who often tests cars over 724km trips (326km to from Sydney to Kendall, NSW, and back), I see 400km as all the range I really need, provided there are enough fast charging stops along the way.

But for the sake of finding out, how far can an EV go in Australia? Let’s find out.

What is the longest-range EV you can buy in Australia?

At the time of writing, the EV with the most range in Australia is the Polestar 2 (2024) Long Range Single Motor variant, which offers a WLTP range of 654km. The car normally costs $74,955 before extras and on-road costs, but is on special at the time of writing.

In second place, we have the 2023 Mercedes Benz EQS 450 sedan (from $219,900), with 631km WLTP range to offer. Following that, we have the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor ($69,900), capable of 629km WLTP.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

In fourth and fifth place are the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport, with 625km WLTP range ($349,450), and the BMW xDrive50 Sport ($189,950), with 620km WLTP range.

Please note that the WLTP range figure is an estimation. You’ll see better driving range for EVs in cities than on highways, as they’re more suited to environments where braking is constant.

Considering that all five of these cars are relatively new to Australia, it’s safe to say that things are certainly improving (the BMW iX was introduced in 2022, and the other four have been introduced in 2023), but if we were to talk specifically about price and range parity, electric cars and petrol cars are not equal quite yet.

Interestingly, in 2022, the Tesla Model S was seen as the longest-range electric vehicle in Australia, offering 637km WLTP range, however, the car is no longer for sale. The line-up of the longest-range electric cars in Australia was also quite different, with the lowest range of the top five, according to Electric Vehicle Hub, being the BMW i4, with 520km range.

These days, the 520km point is far more common for electric vehicles, with new models from Cupra, Kia, MG, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz offering cars with that sort of mileage. Between the $40,000 and $50,000 price points, you’ll typically see ranges of between 400km and 500km WLTP.

What’s the longest-range Tesla in Australia?

Speaking solely about Tesla, the longest range model is the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor, with a WLTP range of 629km and a $69,900 price tag before on-road costs.

Should I be worried about EV range?

I’m not able to speak personally to you and your driving habits, but if we were to talk about the daily Aussie driving average (which is, again, about 32km per day), I’d probably say it’s not that big a deal.

When you can charge your car at home and count on it to be ready for the next time you go for a drive (provided you’re able to, as many homes don’t have the space or infrastructure), you can eliminate some range issues. The same goes for when there’s charger availability at other places you visit, such as a resort or a place you’re working, although let’s not pretend this is that common.

If your job requires you to be driving hundreds of kilometres every day, it’s tough to recommend an EV for you at the moment (especially if you need a particularly strong off-roader AWD or 4WD), but for the average driver, an EV may not be that problematic for their day-to-day drive.

Image: The Polestar 2 2024. Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

This article has been updated since it was originally published.