This Is When MacOS Sequoia Will Be Available in Australia

Last week, Apple held its year developers conference, WWDC 2024 where it unveiled all things Apple software, including the new Mac operating system, MacOS Sequoia.

This new operating system has a tonne of new features for Mac users including window tiling, iPhone mirroring and the brand new Passwords App.

All these new features beg the question: When is MacOS Sequoia going to be available? Here is when you can expect MacOS Sequoia in Australia.

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

There has been no official release date for Mac OS Sequoia but Apple says ‘fall’ which means Australian spring. This is the usual time that Apple releases its software for public use.

Normally the software is released in tandem with its new hardware so it will most likely be September 2024.

Image: Apple

When is the MacOS Sequoia beta released?

The public beta version of MacOS Sequoia isn’t available yet, but those keen to try it out can sign up on the beta site here. The first issue of the beta should be released in the next few months so keep an eye out.

If you are a developer, you can download the upcoming software now, sadly, it isn’t available for public use.

What Macs are compatible with MacOS Sequoia?

If you loved what you saw at WWDC 2024 but are not sure if your Mac is compatible with the upcoming software, these devices below are the compatible Macs that will be able to run MacOS Sequoia.

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017 and later

Mac Studio 2022

MacBook Air 2020 and later

Mac mini 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Image: Apple

MacOS Sequoia Features

But what features will we be getting on the new MacOS Sequoia?

The new MacOS will feature Apple Intelligence which will run with Macs that have an M1 chip and later due to the neural engine capacity. Apple Intelligence will bring Mac users a smarter Siri, new writing tools and language capabilities, AI-generated emojis called Genmojis and a ChatGPT integration.

The upcoming OS will also iPhone mirroring, where users can access their iPhone (that runs iOS 18) on their Mac and use it as if they are holding their phone in their hands.

It also features new window tiling where users can drag their apps around their screen and have multiple apps open, in an organised, easy to view way.

The MacOS will also feature the new Password app, where users can store all their passwords in one place.

Image: Apple