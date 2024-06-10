All the New Features Coming in macOS Sequoia

Apple saved the debut of ‘Apple Intelligence’ to the very end of its WWDC 2024 presentation, but in the build-up, the company’s pantheon of software platforms all got paraded out with new features and updates. In question with this article: MacOS, which is being updated with Sequoia.

Sequoia is adding in a bunch of really awesome features with a focus on productivity, though there are some particularly fun things, especially when it comes to gaming.

Let’s go feature by feature.

Screenshot: Gizmodo Australia

iPhone mirroring

MacOS Sequoia is adding a feature that made even my Android and Windows-using heart jump out – iPhone mirroring. Wirelessly, users will be able to access and use their iPhones from their Macs, as if actually holding the phone and scrolling through its screens. Apps like Duolingo will be able to notify users from your iPhone and to your Mac, which you can then access through phone mirroring.

The iPhone will remain locked, however, with the screen blank, so that it’s secure and inaccessible by anyone else while you’re using it on a separate screen.

Input latency be damned, this is a cool feature.

Is that a Windows feature I spot?

Apple is taking a page out of Microsoft’s book with this next one. Apple is adding better Window Tiling, allowing users to sort and display multiple open windows at once on the screen without having them layered on top of one another. Sequoia will automatically recommend positions of the windows on the screen, with the ability to rearrange said windows quickly. New keyboard and menu shortcuts are also being added for this feature.

Safari changes

Safari is getting some love with Sequoia. Highlights will now be shown to users, involving directions and summaries of information, and quick links to websites. The reader mode has also been updated to have less distractions, and greater video support has been added, allowing for videos to be put centre of screen. Beyond Safari, non-Safari browsers are also getting Apple Pay support.

It’s gamertime

Apple paraded its platforms for gaming once again, announcing that titles like Frostpunk 2, Sniper Elite 4, Control, Wuthering Waves, and RoboCop: Rogue City will all be making their way to MacOS soon.

Apple says it has improved audio latency for gaming with the AirPods Pro, and personalised spatial audio is coming for supported games. There’s also a new Game Mode coming for smoother frame rates.

Image: Apple

A new feature called Presenter Preview is being added, showing users the information they’re about to share before they go ahead and do it. In-built backgrounds are also being added, along with system wallpapers and colour gradients, and support for adding your own photos as background wallpapers.

A new passwords app

MacOS and iOS are getting a new ‘Passwords’ app to keep track of your logins across all of your apps, encrypted and working seamlessly across supported apps like Safari.

AI features

We go into more depth on the AI features over here, but just to recap: MacOS is getting AI-powered proofreading, rewriting, summaries, and image generation with a new app called Image Playground. Siri is also getting a refresh to be more natural to speak to.

Image: Apple

Other features on the way

Those are the topline changes coming with Sequoia, but there’s a handful of other things on the way.

Messages will soon have new text effects, emoji/sticker tapbacks, and message scheduling. Apple Maps is getting hiking and customing walking routes, Photos is getting a new ‘Collections’ feature for automatically organising your library, and Notes is getting a transcription and recording tool.

Calculator is getting a history tool, and Calendar is getting shown events and tasks for reminders, with a new month view.

When will MacOS Sequoia arrive?

A beta for MacOS Sequoia for developers will be available from today, however the full release is expected for later this year, aimed for September.

You can read about everything announced at WWDC 2024 here.

Screenshot: Gizmodo Australia