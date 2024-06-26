Google Reveals Date for Pixel 9 Event, Here’s What You Need to Know

Google did a surprise drop overnight and announced its Made By Google event for August, rather than the usual October slot.

Apart from the Google Pixel 9, what else will we get announced at the event? Here is everything to know about the upcoming Made By Google event.

Latest Made By Google news, leaks & rumours

June 26

Google officially announced the Made By Google event via X/Twitter early this morning. Too bad if you can’t read roman numerals.

Get ready for magic at #MadeByGoogle



Learn more and sign up for updates: https://t.co/ZnBcg6S6vK pic.twitter.com/C6Of1L9g4a — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 25, 2024

What is Made By Google?

Made By Google is the company’s yearly consumer event where it unveils its latest Pixel phone and other accessories like the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. Last year, we were treated to the unveiling of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro, and the Google Pixel Fold. Plus Android 14 announcements and AI updates. Google also has its developer event which is held in May, Google I/O.

Made By Google will be held on August 13 2024 in the U.S. so expect it to be held on August 14 2024 in the wee hours of the morning. My guess is 3am, but I’ve been wrong before.

Image: Google

What will be revealed at Made By Google?

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro

The most important thing that will be revealed at Made By Google is its flagship phone, the Google Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro. Rumours have it there will be a third phone, a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. But apart from phones,

Pixel Watch 3

Can you believe it, Google’s first smartwatch was released two years ago and now the third iteration is presumed to be showcased in August. Rumours are circulating Google will release two sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 and have a similar price.

Pixel Buds

The Pixel Buds are expect to make a return at Made By Google and we are hoping for an upgrade to the very popular Pixel Buds Pro.

Pixel Fold 2

After being a no-show at this year’s Google I/O, we are all holding our breath for the Pixel Fold 2. The first device was released at last year’s Google I/O but it was announced that it wasn’t coming anywhere near Australia, sad! But perhaps due to Google’s boring AF I/O event, they might spice things up with the Fold 2 release.

Google Pixel event: Where to watch

Keen to see Google drop all this new hardware in real-time? You can watch the event live on its YouTube channel.

Where will the Google Pixel event be held?

The Google Pixel event will be held at 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway in Mountain View, California, also known as Google’s headquarters.

What other Google events can we expect this year?

There are normally only two Google events in a year: Google I/O or Made By Google. Google I/O happened only last month and it was very AI heavy.

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia