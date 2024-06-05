MaXXXine Sees the Devil in a New Trailer for the Totally ’80s Horror Film

Unless you’re a horror fan, there’s a chance you’re missing out on one of the coolest cinematic universes going today. It’s Ti West’s X trilogy, which started with X, continued with Pearl, and on July 5, concludes with MaXXXine.

Picking up after the events of the first two films, we see that adult film star Maxine Minx has finally made it to Hollywood—only to find herself in a familiarsituation: surrounded by lots and lots of gruesome murder. Mia Goth returns in the title role and is joined by a who’s who of awesome actors who promise to bring this trilogy to a close in the biggest, most 1980s way possible. Here’s the new trailer for MaXXXine.

The first trailer for this certainly set the tone and vibe but here we get a bit more about the story. Maxine sees the devil? Is she the killer? Or is it someone else? Does she actually reach her dreams of stardom or is that in her head? It’s all unclear but clearly West has a big finale in store after the previous two films.

MaXXXine co-stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, and it opens July 5. And, if you want to get more in the know about this unique cinematic universe, A24 is re-releasing X for one night only on June 18. It’ll conclude with a special preview of MaXXXine in the post-credits.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.