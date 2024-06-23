Meet M3GAN’s Sexbot Cousin in Blumhouse’s Soulm8te

There’s a new eerily lifelike android coming from the same tech universe that created M3GAN—but this one’s aimed squarely at adults. Fans of the Blumhouse killer AI doll movie will recall that the invention’s files slipped out of company HQ, which could be the thread leading to the plot of the upcoming spin-off Soulm8te.

Not to confused with M3GAN’s upcoming sequel, which is also in the works, Soulm8te is, according to Variety, an offshoot in the M3GAN universe from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. The trade describes the film as centering on a man that “acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.” Think ‘90sthrillers like Fatal Attraction and Single White Female,but updated with a tech vibe.

The film is set to be helmed by Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) who also re-worked a script by Rafael Jordan with a story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Jordan. “Soulm8te is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe,” Wan said in the trade. “We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.”

Soulm8te has a planned release for January 2, 2026.

