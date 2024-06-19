Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Will be the Big Game to Straddle the Switch 1 and Switch 2

Sorry, but you were never going to get any Nintendo Switch 2 news at Tuesday’s 40-minute Nintendo Direct. However, Nintendo wasn’t just laying out the big titles to hit the original Switch for 2024; it was showcasing what games would keep us satiated just before and just after its next big console finally sees the light of day.

The big news is centered on an all-new Princess Zelda-led Legend of Zelda title and the first trailer for the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4. But for fans of Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 and old-school Dragon Quest titles proved a good day to be a Switch gamer.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyondis Finally Here

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

After years of rumors, the next Metroid Prime game is finally returning Samus to first person for what already looks like a return to form for the franchise. The short trailer includes a taste of what made Prime great back in the day: the mysterious settings, lock-on combat, scanning, and a silent Samus as our protagonist.

It’s coming in 2025, though there’s no more specific date than that. This seems to imply that Switch 2 will get a version of the game alongside the original Switch. Much in the same way that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the bridge between the Wii U and Nintendo Switch, it looks like this time Metroid Prime will be leading us into the promised land of Nintendo’s long-awaited sequel console.

Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Zelda will finally be our main character in the latest top-down LoZ title. Zelda uses a new item dubbed the “tri rod” to create echoes of any object in the game, such as tables, boxes, beds, or water blocks. It seems like a puzzle game with the same sense of user freedom as series games like Tears of the Kingdom. You can even create echoes of different monsters that will fight for you.

Golden, Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Lite

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch Lite may be on its last legs with the Switch 2 on the horizon, but soon enough, you can order a gold-colored Lite themed with Triforce hunters in mind. It will become available on Sept. 26 this year.

Mario & Luigi Brothership

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Nintendo started off its latest Direct with a bang. Mario & Luigi Brothership is the first Mario & Luigi game in nine years, and it already looks like a solid entry in the since-forgotten franchise. There’s a new slate of “bro” moves to beat your enemies with a more violent form of brotherly love. The new game is set to launch on Nov. 7 this year.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Survival Mode & Legend Challenge – Nintendo Switch Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Survival Mode & Legend Challenge – Nintendo Switch

The speedrun faceoff Nintendo World Championships has been going strong for a while now, and soon, players will be able to face off on their times in some of the oldest titles to emphasize beating the game as quickly as possible truly. The championships will be available for 13 original NES titles to start, and you’ll be able to start competing on July 18.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is Back for Switch

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The fantastic Donkey Kong Country Returns is finally being unshackled from the ancient Wii and 3DS. The new HD remaster brings in all the additional levels from the 3DS version. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until January 16 next year before flying down the minecart track again.

Dragon Quest III HD 2D Remake

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The 1988 classic is being remade, but it’s still keeping up with some of the classic pixel art stylings in a 2D-3D hybrid. It’ll make its way to Switch on Nov. 14. Funnily enough, all the original Dragon Quest trilogy are released chronologically. The first two games are also coming next year.

Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD 2D Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

While we didn’t see any gameplay for it, Nintendo promised the first two Dragon Quest titles were getting the same treatment as the third. This remake will be available in 2025, though the company wasn’t ready to say exactly when.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is Coming June 27

Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024 – Nintendo Switch Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024 – Nintendo Switch

2013’s Luigi’s Mansion 2 was previously restricted to the 3DS, but soon it’ll make its way to Switch as well with a bit of an upgrade. Preorders are already available online, with the game set to release on June 27.

Darkest Dungeon 2 Finally Coming to Switch

Darkest Dungeon II – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch Darkest Dungeon II – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The sequel to the dark and disturbing roguelike is finally making its way to Switch on July 15.

Online Plus Expansion Subscribers Get a Big Game Boost

Screenshot: Nintendo

Those folks paying Nintendo for access to some select hits of Nintendo’s past are getting a nice surprise starting today. First up is Legend of Zelda: a Link to the Past Four Swords,which will finally be playable right from Nintendo’s latest console, but let’s not ignore Metroid Zero Mission,which first appeared on the Game Boy Advance. For N64 fans, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Perfect Dark will become available for subscribers. The latter will come with online multiplayer, so you’ll be able to do cheese randos with FarSight with your friends.

Marvel Vs. Capcom Series Coming to Switch

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The utterly off-the-wall combat of Marvel Vs. Capcom is coming to Switch and in a pretty major way. Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is launching “this year” and will include multiple classic titles such as X-Men Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men Vs. Street Fighter, and—of course—Marvel Vs. Capcom 2.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is Going to Help You Lose Friendships

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

New levels like “Goomba Lagoon” and older game boards from previous Mario Party titles. Now, there’s also a “Koopathalon” mode for up to 20 players online in a kind of Mario mini-game version of Fall Guys. The game should make its way to Switch on Oct. 17.

Lego Horizon Adventures… on Switch?

LEGO Horizon Adventures – Announce Trailer – Nintendo Switch LEGO Horizon Adventures – Announce Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Sony made a big deal of its Lego and Horizon: Zero Dawn mashup during its own State of Play just a few weeks ago. Now we have a new trailer for the game that’s also coming to Switch. If you were disappointed you couldn’t take Aloy out on adventures with your Nintendo console, this might not quite be a fair substitute, though it’s certainly better than nothing.

Stray Coming to Switch

Stray – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch Stray – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The excellent adventure game Stray has kept off Switch for years, but now, with slightly downgraded graphics, it’s set to come to Nintendo’s main console sometime during this year’s holiday season.

Previously-Unreleased Ace Attorney Game Coming to the U.S.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The new set of titles, Ace Attorneys Adventures Collection, is bringing back Miles Edgeworth for two remastered Ace Attorney games coming to Switch. First is Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth, but more importantly, we’re finally getting Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit, which was previously a Japan-only release. Both games will be out Sept. 6.

Image: Nintendo