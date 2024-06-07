At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a few things you can buy to help keep your workspace ergonomic. From wrist rests for your keyboard and mouse, to a footstand under your desk to keep your lower back and hips in good alignment, there are loads of products to help reduce RSI. This includes monitor stands, risers and arms that reduce the neck strain caused by staring at a poorly placed computer screen all day.

Monitor stands, arms and risers are also beneficial in helping to keep your desk organised, as well as to make more space on a small desk. So, getting a product to elevate your monitor is a win-win.

Below, we’ve rounded up what we think are the best monitor stands that are also stylish, functional and helpful for correcting poor ergonomics.

The best monitor stands, risers and arms to buy in Australia

Mnixy Premium Acrylic Monitor Stand

Sometimes simple is best. This clear, acrylic monitor stand riser comes in one piece and requires no assembly. It won’t lose its shape like some wooden monitor risers, so you’re able to see underneath it and can move it around easily if you need to.

DAWNTREES Dual Monitor Stand Riser

If you want a monitor riser that fits in with your office decor, this one from DAWNTREES is sleek and stylish. With adjustable side-tables, it’ll give you plenty of room underneath your monitors to store other bits of stationery and accessories.

MOUNTUP Metal Monitor Stand Riser

Maybe you have two monitors but want to put them on separate stands. This is where these MOUNTUP metal stand risers come in. They come as a set of two, so you don’t need to worry about ordering separate products, either.

The monitor risers have three different height settings and a foldable phone holder, so you don’t need to add clutter to your desk while you’re working.

Meatanty Dual Monitor Stand Riser

This monitor stand riser not only looks great, but comes with two drawers, four USB ports, and a charging pad. So, it’s high-tech and good for your neck.

You can also get it in a smaller size if you only have one monitor to help you save some of that precious desk space.

Besign adjustable aluminium laptop stand

In case you haven’t had the chance to invest in a new computer monitor, you can still save yourself from some neck strain by placing your laptop on an adjustable stand, like this one. All you need is an extra keyboard, unless you complete most of your work using your mouse, then you should be fine.

The great thing about this laptop riser is its adjustability which gives you more power to decide how high you want to lift it. It also happens to keep your laptop safe from spills and gives you more room to copy down notes on your meetings, rather than awkwardly make do with the space beside you.

Ergotron LX Single Monitor Arm

If your desk doesn’t have a lot of space, or you’d like to create some more room, a monitor arm is an excellent solution.

A monitor arm clamps onto the edge of your desk and is fixed to your secondary screen. The result is a display that hovers over your desk and can be moved to the side or re-adjusted to your liking. Not only will you have more space for taking notes or completing activities such as building LEGO, but you can also easily share your screen with others and bring it as close to your face as you like.

Before taking the plunge, double-check how heavy your monitor is since this arm can only support a screen that weighs up to 11.3kg. You’ll also want to double-check whether your monitor has a detachable stand since it might look a little silly to see it dangling mid-air.

VIVO Dual Monitor Arm

Two screens are better than one. Rather than double the cost and buy two separate monitor arms, just grab this VIVO dual monitor riser and mount two at a time.

This one comes in a bunch of different heights and even features cable management clips to keep any pesky cords neat and out of the way.

Zumist Two-Tier Monitor Stand

Depending on the aesthetic of your working space, this white stand could blend in nicely. This stand includes two tiers, with a design that is reminiscent of Ikea’s display cubes. If you want something that looks simple and clean, and you have the desk space to accommodate a monitor stand that’s a little more bulky, this one could slot in nicely.

Zumist Monitor Stand with Drawer

If you have a lot of bits and pieces on your desk, this stand will help to elevate your monitor and cut down on desk mess. It includes a drawer for your various files and papers, along with four side pouches for your random desk accessories.

VIVO Adjustable Standing Desk

Over the past few years, we’ve seen standing desks rise in popularity. These desks do exactly what it says on the tin – they bring your desk setup to a height that will let you comfortably work while standing. These desks encourage you to stretch your legs and promote better blood flow, which can help to partially mitigate some of the health issues caused by prolonged sitting.

This adjustable standing desk from Vivo will allow you to go from sitting to standing in seconds, so you can change up your posture throughout the day.

