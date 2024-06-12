MORNING SPOILERS: AMC Wants to Bring Another Anne Rice Adventure to Television

Frank Grillo’s new werewolf horror gets a release date. Get a creepy look at Nic Cage’s new turn in the latest footage from Longlegs. Max still wants to bring The Conjuring to streaming. Plus, what’s coming on Orphan Black: Echoes. Spoilers now!

Toy Story 5

According to The Montyverse (via Comic Book), Pixar’s Pete Docter revealed Andrew Stanton (Wall-E, Finding Nemo) is attached to direct Toy Story 5 during a Q&A following a recent screening of Inside Out 2.

Dog Soldiers 2

Elsewhere, Neil Marshall suggested his planned sequel to Dog Soldiers is “dead in the water” during a recent interview with Inverse.

I’ve a feeling it’s probably dead in the water because things have gone very quiet from the other side. I’m not giving up, though; there’s still a possibility. We’ve been trying to get it off the ground for the past six years. I’ve got a story hammered out, but I’ve not written the script yet because I want to know if we’re actually making it or not first. It’s a good idea, and I know Kevin McKidd (Cooper) is on board, but everything has gone very quiet and we don’t know why. We’ll see. I can’t live my life waiting to see if it does happen. If it happens, it happens. It’s always going to be a double-edged sword, though. The fans want it, and I’d love to give it to them, but if I make a mess of it, they’re not going to thank me. The most important thing is making sure that it lives up to the first one. That’s the hardest part. The new concept for the story is fresh and acknowledges that 20 years have passed. The story is set in a confined setting but a bigger one than the first film.

Werewolves

However, Deadline reports Werewolves starring Frank Grillo, Katrina Law and Lou Diamond Phillips is now scheduled for a December 6, 2024 theatrical release date.

Lilo & Stitch

THR also reports Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ “sometime this year.”

MaXXXine

Rotten Tomatoes has nine new character posters for Ti West’s MaXXXine.

New #MaXXXine cast posters – in theaters July 5. pic.twitter.com/RaVWVu7fU9 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 11, 2024

Longlegs

We also have a new TV spot for Oz Perkins’ Longlegs, providing our best look at Nicolas Cage’s villainous character to date.

I don’t ever want to forget him.



LONGLEGS 7.12 pic.twitter.com/dwN3qIQYUT — ↃL⊥\Ↄ—\ᘰ (@LonglegsFilm) June 11, 2024

The Talamasca

Deadline reports AMC has ordered a new series based on The Talamasca, Anne Rice’s secret society of monster trackers from John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire).

The Conjuring: The Series

Meanwhile, producer Max Bloys recently confirmed to Variety a TV series based on The Conjuring franchise is still in development at Max.

There are other properties like The Conjuring, which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series, as well as Crazy Rich Asians. We’re developing in DC, the Green Lantern property, as a series as well.

Welcome to Derry

In the same interview, Bloys also confirmed the It TV series will premiere on the streamer sometime in 2025.

One of the advantages that I think we have as a company, putting aside HBO for a second, is all the Warner Bros. IP. So after House of the Dragon, the next big tentpole series that we have coming up will be the Penguin with Colin Farrell. That is coming out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman and it’s fantastic. Just like Peacemaker came out of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, it’s a really good example of what you can do. That’ll be in September. And then after that, I don’t know if we landed on a date yet, but later in the fall we’ll have the Dune prequel series that is about the origins of the Bene Gesserit. And then going into ’25, we will have Stephen King’s It. Warner Bros. has done two films — we’ve got a prequel series of that planned as well.

Cobra Kai

Filming has officially wrapped on the final season of Cobra Kai, according to co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz on Twitter.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Finally, Spoiler TV has a photo and synopsis for “Unless,” the sixth episode of Orphan Black: Echoes.

Photo: AMC

After being kidnapped and taken to a mysterious compound, Jules attempts to escape captivity with the help of an unusual new friend, while Lucy and Kira chase down a lead looking to uncover how Jules was created.

