MORNING SPOILERS: Captain America: Brave New World Set Pictures Tease a Familiar Uniform’s Return

Get a look at Willem Dafoe’s mysterious character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The Boys returns in the first photos from season four’s premiere episodes. Plus, Snowpiercer prepares for the end in a new teaser. To me, my spoilers!
Captain America: Brave New World
New set photos from the film see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson re-don the Captain America suit he wore in the climax of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Iron Man
During his recent appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors, Robert Downey, Jr. once again stated he’s “surprisingly open-minded” about the idea of returning to the MCU as Tony Stark.
It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea…it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: “Do we still look kind of OK?” I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Empire Magazine has a new image of Willem Dafoe as Afterlife Crimes cop Wolf Jackson in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
The Vourdalak
We also have a trailer for The Vourdalak, a film adaptation of Aleksey Konstantinovich Tolstoy’s 1839 vampire novella, The Family of the Vourdalak.
The Boys
KSiteTV has photos from “Department of Dirty Tricks,” “Life Among The Septics,” and “We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here” — the first three episodes of The Boys’ fourth season. Click through to see the rest.
Smiling Friends
The Smiling Friends are abducted by a UFO in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Charlie, Pill and Bill vs the Alien.”
Snowpiercer
Finally, AMC has released a new teaser for the final season of Snowpiercer premiering this July 21 on AMC and AMC+.
