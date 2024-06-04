MORNING SPOILERS: Captain America: Brave New World Set Pictures Tease a Familiar Uniform’s Return

Get a look at Willem Dafoe’s mysterious character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The Boys returns in the first photos from season four’s premiere episodes. Plus, Snowpiercer prepares for the end in a new teaser. To me, my spoilers!

Captain America: Brave New World

New set photos from the film see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson re-don the Captain America suit he wore in the climax of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

New look at Anthony Mackie on the set of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



(via @JustJared) https://t.co/1tnJ55WcjR — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 3, 2024

Iron Man

During his recent appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors, Robert Downey, Jr. once again stated he’s “surprisingly open-minded” about the idea of returning to the MCU as Tony Stark.

It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea…it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: “Do we still look kind of OK?” I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Empire Magazine has a new image of Willem Dafoe as Afterlife Crimes cop Wolf Jackson in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

EXCLUSIVE 💚



Willem Dafoe is ‘Afterlife Crimes’ cop Wolf Jackson in #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice.



‘It’s not a normal role,’ he tells Empire. ‘The most important thing was to find the tone. It had to be rooted, but free enough to play with it.’



READ MORE: https://t.co/hAaTCa0xcv pic.twitter.com/4xLsPBWW1m — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 3, 2024

The Vourdalak

We also have a trailer for The Vourdalak, a film adaptation of Aleksey Konstantinovich Tolstoy’s 1839 vampire novella, The Family of the Vourdalak.

The Vourdalak – Official Trailer – Oscilloscope Laboratories HD The Vourdalak – Official Trailer – Oscilloscope Laboratories HD

The Boys

KSiteTV has photos from “Department of Dirty Tricks,” “Life Among The Septics,” and “We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here” — the first three episodes of The Boys’ fourth season. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Smiling Friends

The Smiling Friends are abducted by a UFO in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Charlie, Pill and Bill vs the Alien.”

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 9th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Smiling Friends Season 2, “Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. the Alien”! pic.twitter.com/fLGVWW8brW — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 3, 2024

Snowpiercer

Finally, AMC has released a new teaser for the final season of Snowpiercer premiering this July 21 on AMC and AMC+.

Snowpiercer Season 4 Teaser | Premieres July 21 on AMC and AMC+ Snowpiercer Season 4 Teaser | Premieres July 21 on AMC and AMC+

