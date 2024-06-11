MORNING SPOILERS: Could a Spaceballs Sequel Finally Be Happening?

Saw XI’s co-writer wants the film to have something to say. Peacemaker season 2 adds more to its cast, and confirms the return of a familiar comics face. Plus, The Boys’ Jack Quaid teases the new season’s Herogasm-topping gross out moments. To me, my spoilers!

28 Years Later

Deadline reports Erin Kellyman has joined the cast of 28 Years Later in a currently undisclosed role.

Screamboat

Meanwhile, Variety has word David Howard Thornton (Art the Clown in the Terrifer movies) has been hired to play the evil version of Mickey Mouse in the Steamboat Willie-inspired slasher movie, Screamboat.

Spaceballs

In a recent Instagram post, Josh Gad posted an edited script cover he claims to be “the funniest and best thing [he’s] ever worked on.” Though obscured, the cover claims the material is “based on characters created by Mel Brooks” and opens on an exterior shot of a “star field.”

Just handed in a film script that I think may be the funniest and best thing I’ve ever worked on and I am so freaking excited. Working with my boys @cubanmissiledh and @benjisamit has been heaven on Earth and many other planets as well. Love you boys!

Saw XI

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Saw XI co-writer Marcus Dunstan stated the latest entry in the franchise will be “angry” with “something new to say.”

We’re writing XI right now, and Kevin Greutert is returning to direct. That’s one where it’s got something new to say, and it’s angry.

Memoir of a Snail

An avid collector of ornamental snails makes a new friend in the trailer for Memoir of a Snail, the latest stop-motion feature from Adam Elliot.

Memoir of a Snail – Official Teaser Memoir of a Snail – Official Teaser

Peacemaker

According to The Wrap, Sol Rodríguez and David Denman have joined the cast of Peacemaker’s second season. While Denman’s role is currently under wraps, Rodríguez is said to be playing Bruce Wayne’s former bodyguard, Sasha Bordeaux.

Relatedly, James Gunn confirmed Freddie Stroma will also return as Vigilante in a recent Instagram post.

Yellowjackets

Christina Ricci promised the long-awaited third season of Yellowjackets will be “even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons” in a recent interview with THR.

This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons. It’s definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So I think it’s just going to be… extremely Yellowjackets-y.

The Boys

Finally and by a similar token, Jack Quaid suggested the fourth season of The Boys contains “several…big, gross moments” to top season three’s infamous “Herogasm” episode in a new interview with TV Line.

I think we have some stuff that tops Herogasm. I think that every season gets, I don’t know, better, worse, however you want to quantify it in terms of the crazy, big, gross moments. We have a lot this season, and I think it does top Herogasm. Several of them do. Not just one. Several. But I think the secret sauce of the show has always been, yes, we have these huge, gross moments that everyone’s going to love and talk about, but the show continues to get deeper with all the characters. I think every character this season, their best written material is within this season. I know, personally, Hughie’s journey this season was so cathartic and cool to play, and I feel like a lot of the other actors felt the same way. So I think it’s our best season yet on all of the fronts. I think the writers just continue to top themselves, and [showrunner] Eric [Kripke] is just a genius. I don’t know how they do it, but they pulled it off again.

