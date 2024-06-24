MORNING SPOILERS: Diego Luna Teases Big Rogue One Connections In Andor Season 2

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is reading comics and looking at rocks for The Fantastic Four. House of the Dragon prepares for war in new footage. Plus, a tiny look at Superman & Lois’ final season, and a new clip from the Rick & Morty anime. Spoilers away!

Jurassic World 4

Scarlett Johansson confirmed she’s starring starring in Jurassic World 4 during a recent interview with Comic Book.

I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am. The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He’s so passionate about it, which is so awesome.

The Fantastic Four

During his recent appearance on The Daily Show (via Comic Book), Ebon Moss-Bachrach stated he’s preparing for his role as Benjamin “The Thing” Grimm by “looking at rocks.”

I’m playing Ben Grimm, who becomes The Thing, who is a man encased in rock. So, yeah, I don’t know, I’ve just been looking at rocks. I’ve been reading a lot of comics. It’s really nice. They gave me this Marvel Unlimited thing, so I can just go on my iPad, and go to any comic book that Marvel’s ever released.

Dexter: Original Sin

According to Variety, Patrick Dempsey has joined the cast of Dexter: Origin Sin as Aaron Spencer, “the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Christian Slater’s Harry Morgan.”

Daredevil: Born Again

Appearing as a guest at Fan Expo Boston (via Collider), Rosario Dawson revealed she’s recently had dinner with the cast of Daredevil: Born Again.

We were at dinner last night and I got to see Vincent [D’Onofrio] and Charlie [Cox] and everyone. So I would absolutely love [to return]. I would love to hang with them and play with them again. That was such a great time. And, you know, Marvel, Disney, they got my number, they know where I am.

Star Wars: Andor

Meanwhile, Diego Luna promised other characters from Rogue One will appear in the second season of Andor during his recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024 (via Popverse).

I can tell you, Rogue One is coming, so there will be characters there that you will recognize. There will be cool stuff. For those who love Rogue One, this season is going to be very special. And it’s going to be fascinating to go straight to Rogue One after watching this second season, because you will see Rogue One from a different perspective. I promise you that. It’s fantastic. The only thing I can tell you is what happens at the end. It’s the world upside down. That’s the only thing you don’t talk about in an interview, but here we all know what the end is. I can tell you one thing, Tony Gilroy is a fantastic writer, and he created amazing characters that we got to meet in Andor season one. It’s going to be a very rich second season, because all those stories matter today. It is a true ensemble piece. It got very complicated in season one, and everything has to get resolved. Every story matters.

Rick and Morty: The Anime

Adult Swim has released a new clip from its Rick and Morty anime series premiering sometime later this year.

PREVIEW | Rick and Morty: The Anime | adult swim PREVIEW | Rick and Morty: The Anime | adult swim

House of the Dragon

“Dragons begin fighting other dragons” in the trailer for next week’s episode of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon 2×03 Promo (HD) HBO Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon 2×03 Promo (HD) HBO Game of Thrones Prequel

Superman & Lois/The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Finally, a trailer for the CW’s 2024 programming roster includes new looks at the final season of Superman & Lois and the first season of The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

The CW Fall 2024 Lineup Trailer (HD) Superman & Lois, The Librarians: The Next Chapter The CW Fall 2024 Lineup Trailer (HD) Superman & Lois, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.