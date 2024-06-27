MORNING SPOILERS: Even More Superman Set Pictures Tease Some Potential Foes

The Street Fighter movie may not have directors, but it does have a release date. The Freaky Friday sequel has officially entered production. Kevin Feige teases the unexpected with Marvel’s Wonder Man series. Plus, what’s coming on Evil, and a new look at Bluey’s brief return. Spoilers away!

Street Fighter

Deadline reports that Sony has set its adaptation of Street Fighter for March 20, 2026, despite the fact we just heard that Talk to Me duo Danny and Michael Philippou are no longer directing the film.

I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale

THR reports Ryan Gosling is attached to produce—though not star in—I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale a zombie-comedy package at Amazon MGM Studios. Based on an unpublished short story by Adam and Daniel Cooper, the project is said to be set in “a ‘post-post-apocalyptic’ world where former zombies struggle to reintegrate.” Further plot details are currently under wraps.

The Crow

According to Bloody-Disgusting, The Crow remake has been rated “R” for “strong bloody violence, gore, language, sexuality/nudity, and drug use.”

Superman

New photos from the set of Superman appear to reveal The Engineer, Rick Flag, Sr. and a third character with a “U” on his chest speculated to be Ultraman, a mantle given to multiple incarnations of villainous Superman counterparts over the years.

Welp it’s safe to say that’s Ultraman and they’ve got his face covered to later reveal he’s a clone. Hope he doesn’t stick with this black body armor tho. Love the idea of an inversion of the Superman suit with a U crest pic.twitter.com/WOyQAcRxcB — hen thoughts (@filmsbyhen) June 26, 2024

RICK FLAG SR! THE ENGINEER! IS THAT THE ULTRA MAN CLONE!?!? pic.twitter.com/X8LmWVxjK2 — Julian Santiago (@SpikeDaHedgehog) June 25, 2024

Superman goes to Metropolis City Hall



[📸 Michael Collier] pic.twitter.com/AIyrkWmAnE — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 26, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine

Meanwhile, a cryptic Instagram video from Ryan Reynolds shows an Avengers flag with an anarchy symbol spray painted over.

Freaky Friday 2

Filming has officially begun on Freaky Friday 2, according to a new Tweet from Disney Studios.

The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0PfBycJRzi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 24, 2024

Cuckoo

Bloody-Disgusting also has an odd new poster for Cuckoo.

Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick star in #Cuckoo, in theaters August 9.



Here’s a new poster from NEON today. pic.twitter.com/XUmzmkEUI4 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 25, 2024

Wonder Man

On the inaugural episode of The Official Marvel Podcast (via Comic Book), Kevin Feige stated the Wonder Man TV series will be “extremely different” than anything the MCU has ever “done before.”

Marvel is The House of Ideas, it’s always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we’ll always be the House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit and sometimes they won’t. When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it’s trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk about much today either except to say it’s extremely different than what we’ve done before.

Evil

Showbiz Junkies has images from “How to Dance in Three Easy Steps,” today’s new episode of Evil. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Exploding Cats

Finally, Netflix has also released a new teaser for its Exploding Cats series premiering this July 12.

Exploding Kittens | A Message from Godcat | Netflix Exploding Kittens | A Message from Godcat | Netflix

