MORNING SPOILERS: Jonathan Frakes Still Has Hope Star Trek: Legacy Might Happen Some Day

The Bride! adds a big new star in a mystery role. Alien: Romulus gets an unsurprising rating. Plus, Mattel wants a Monster High cinematic universe to happen, and what’s coming on My Adventures With Superman. To me, my spoilers!

Superman

According to THR, Saturday Night Live’s Beck Beckett has joined the cast of Superman as Steve Lombard, “one of the notable reporters at the Daily Planet.”

The Bride!

THR also has word Jake Gyllenhaal has joined the cast of Maggie Gyllenhaal’sThe Bride! in a currently undisclosed role.

35th Street

Deadline reports Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho will make his first English-language film with 35th Street, a mysterious “action/horror film” at TriStar Pictures.

Monster High

Variety also reports Mattel, Inc. has teamed with Universal Pictures on an all-new live-action Monster High project from writer/producer Akiva Goldsman said to boast “an original story based on the popular fashion dolls imagined as the children of legendary monsters.”

Alien: Romulus

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Alien: Romulus has been rated “R” for “bloody violent content and language.”

Despicable Me 4

Gru accidentally injects himself with a serum meant for a honey badger in a new clip from Despicable Me 4.

Tickets for #DespicableMe4 are on sale…. NOW!

Watch Gru and crew chase their toughest challenge yet in this exclusive clip. Only in theaters July 3. Get tickets now👇https://t.co/h6OJMNPFhu pic.twitter.com/ES2TlUxuxN — Fandango (@Fandango) June 5, 2024

Bookworm

A “washed-up American illusionist” played by Elijah Woods takes his estranged daughter on a journey through the New Zealand wilderness to locate a mythical black panther in the trailer for Bookworm.

BOOKWORM | Official Trailer BOOKWORM | Official Trailer

Oddity

Elsewhere, a blind occultist uses a creepy mannequin to seek revenge on her twin sister’s murderers in the trailer for Oddity.

Oddity – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films Oddity – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

Star Trek: Legacy

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Jonathan Frakes stated he’s hopeful Paramount+ will commit to Star Trek: Legacy if the Section 31 movie and Starfleet Academy series are popular enough.

I certainly have hopes and thoughts. Updates? I don’t have, but I do know that the franchise is in great shape. I do know that this Starfleet Academy series is going to be an entirely different animal, and I think that the success of what I’m imagining, the success of Section 31, Michelle Yeoh’s movie, is only going to catapult us further into the future, and my hope, obviously is that we’ll find a place then to continue the Legacy story.

Dexter: Original Sin

TV Line reports James Martinez has been hired to play a younger Batista opposite Christina Milian as LaGuerta and Alex Shimizu as Masuka on Dexter: Original Sin. Additionally, Reno Wilson will play Bobby Watt, “a longtime partner and friend to Dexter’s adoptive father Harry Morgan.”

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Lois reminisces about her father before an encounter with Damage in a new clip from this week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.

EPISODE 4 PREVIEW | My Adventures With Superman | adult swim EPISODE 4 PREVIEW | My Adventures With Superman | adult swim

