MORNING SPOILERS: Jurassic World 4 Has Found Itself Another Marvel Star

Get a new look at Michael Keaton’s return as Beetlejuice for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Amandla Stenberg teases the layers of Force use at play in Star Wars: The Acolyte. Doctor Who takes on social media in a new clip. Plus, what’s coming on Smiling Friends. To me, my spoilers!

Jurassic World 4

THR reports Mahershala Ali is currently in talks to star alongside Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World 4. Details on his character are currently under wraps.

Captain America: Brave New World

According to a new reports from Murphy’s Multiverse, Giancarlo Esposito will make his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World.

Heretic

Fangoria reports Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East are attached to star in Heretic, a new horror film at A24 from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The story is said to concern “Two missionaries [who] become ensnared in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse after they knock on the wrong door.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Empire has a new image of Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Photo: Warner Bros.

The Undervale

Deadline reports Netflix has ordered The Undervale, a new adult animated series from Dan Harmon and Matt Roller following “a single mother of two who struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.”

Star Wars: The Acoylte

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Amandla Stenberg stated her character, Mae, “utilizes [the Force] in a different way” than previously seen.

I think we live in a time in which there are a lot of conceptions around the Force and different communities that utilize the Force. And in our point in the timeline, the Jedi are kind of the ones dictating how the Force is utilized. And so I think it’s so fascinating for there to be the introduction of this character who utilizes it in a different way, and comes from a different community – almost a different spiritual community. And because of that, she’s more of a danger to them, because her kind of way of utilizing it differs from what they’re used to.

One Piece

A new set photo has our first look at the Rumbar Pirates’ ship as in appears in the second season of One Piece.

Rumbar Pirates Ship (Brook’s Crew) spotted at Cape Town Film Studios. pic.twitter.com/Yu771xHgwY — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) May 29, 2024

The Ark

Spoiler TV has a few new photos from the second season premiere of The Ark. More at the link.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Doctor Who

The Doctor’s warning falls on deaf ears in a new clip from “Dot and Bubble,” today’s new episode of Doctor Who.

Unsolicited Request! | PREVIEW | Dot and Bubble | Doctor Who Unsolicited Request! | PREVIEW | Dot and Bubble | Doctor Who

Smiling Friends

Finally, Adult Swim has released a new clip from this Sunday’s episode of Smiling Friends.

S2E5 PREVIEW: Professor Psychotic | Smiling Friends | adult swim S2E5 PREVIEW: Professor Psychotic | Smiling Friends | adult swim

