MORNING SPOILERS: Netflix’s One Piece Casts Some Intriguing Villains for Season 2

Mia Goth reassures us that all this waiting for Blade will be worth it. Get one last look at A Quiet Place: Day One in its final trailer. The Xenomorph waits in a creepy new look at Alien: Romulus. Plus, Finn Jones still wants to return as Marvel’s Iron Fist. Spoilers, away!

Captain America: Brave New World

During a recent interview with Deadline, Giancarlo Esposito teased he’s playing a “badass” in Captain America: Brave New World.

In my other life, I’m a real badass, and you’ve seen me play a little bit of that intellectually as Gus Fring, but when you see me in the MCU, you’re going to see a badass, and I’m excited for that. Acting is using every part of your body, your emotions, your senses, your feelings, to portray something. But you haven’t seen me use my body in a way that I’ll be using it. The MCU’s exciting; I can’t tell you who I’m playing, but you’re going to be excited when you see.

Blade

In another recent interview with Deadline, Mia Goth stated Blade’s multiple production delays are a product of Marvel wanting to “make a great movie.”

They really care. They do. They want to make a great movie, that’s the sense that I get from them, and that feels good.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Jerry Bruckheimer also confirmed a script for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie is “being written now” in a new interview with Comic Book.

We have a script that’s being written right now. Hopefully it’ll come in in a month or so, and it’ll be as good as I think it will be. So let’s hope that Disney likes it and they give us an opportunity to make it.

Bugonia

THR reports Yorgos Lanthimos’s English-language remake of the South Korean sci-fi comedySave the Green Planet!—now titled Bugonia—is now scheduled for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release date. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons star.

Alien: Romulus

Bloody-Disgusting (via AVPGalaxy) has a new Alien: Romulus promotional photo culled from the cover of Cinema Teaser magazine.

Bloody-Disgusting (via AVPGalaxy) has a new Alien: Romulus promotional photo culled from the cover of Cinema Teaser magazine.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Paramount has released one final trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One ahead of its today’s release.

A Quiet Place: Day One | Final Trailer (2024 Movie) – Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn A Quiet Place: Day One | Final Trailer (2024 Movie) – Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn

One Piece

Variety reports Netflix has cast Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 in the second season of the live-action One Piece.

Creature Commandos

During his recent appearance at Boston Fan Expo (via Collider), Alan Tudyk stated the upcoming Creature Commandos animated movie is both “very good” and “moving.”

It’s very good. It’s a group of villains and it’s like, ‘Well, how the hell do all of these people fit together?’ When he [James Gunn] asked me to do it. That’s all I saw. We’ve got like, Frankenstein is in there and some lady with a— she’s like a fish face, and she’s got some kind of fish tank on her head. It was like, ‘How do all—’ And then, like a robot, and the [art] seems a little bit different on each, each one has their own kind of style. I don’t know how all of this is gonna fit together. When I read it, it was the best thing I had read in so long, and it was moving. And that is what James Gunn does so well. I can’t wait for people to see it. I’ve now seen some of it and it looks really great.

Iron Fist

In conversation with The Nerd Shepherd (via @MCUFilmNews), Finn Jones stated he hopes to “continue to grow” with Danny Rand in a future Marvel project.

I think there’s a lot of room for growth with that character that I’ve always liked to see, and I think I’m in a place professionally where I would like to continue to grow with that character.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Warner Bros has released a new poster for Bruce Timm’s Batman: Caped Crusader.

Warner Bros has released a new poster for Bruce Timm's Batman: Caped Crusader.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for this week’s new episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Toonami – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 11 Promo Toonami – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 11 Promo

