MORNING SPOILERS: Our First Look at the Next Game of Thrones Spinoff Is Here

Project Hail Mary continues to expand its cast. An Uncharted sequel is actually happening. The Street Fighter movie has lost its directors. Plus, Jordan Peele’s next mystery project has a release date, and more familiar faces are confirmed for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Spoilers now!

Project Hail Mary

Deadline reports Milana Vayntrub has joined he cast of Project Hail Mary, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s film adaptation of the novel by Christopher Weir. While details on her character are currently unavailable, the story concerns “middle school science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) [after he] wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He must figure out how to complete his interstellar mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe completely alone, until he meets a mysterious alien who has traveled light years to save his own species from the same fate.”

Terrifier 3

Deadline also reports The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric has join the cast of Terrifier 3, which officially wrapped filming last week. Details on his role are currently under wraps.

Uncharted 2

Variety also has word Uncharted 2 is officially moving forward at Sony.

Street Fighter

According to Variety, Talk to Me’s Danny and Michael Philippou are no longer attached to direct the new Street Fighter movie at Legendary.

Untitled Jordan Peele Project

Jordan Peele’s next film is now scheduled for an October 23, 2026 release date.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Total Film (via GamesRadar) has three new images from Deadpool & Wolverine.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Production has begun on the latest Game of Thrones spinoff in Belfast, Ireland, with HBO releasing a new image of Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall to mark the occasion.

Totally Spies!

Variety reports a live-action series based on Totally Spies! is now in development at Amazon with, of all people, comedian Will Ferrell attached to executive produce. Envisioned as a sequel to the animated series, Ferrell’s Totally Spies! will follow “iconic best friends Clover, Alex and Sam as they navigate saving the world as international spies while trying to survive the ups and downs of first year college life.” Currently, “no writer or talent is currently attached” to the project.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

According to Cosmic Marvel (via Screen Rant), both Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox will lend their voices to the upcoming Spider-Man animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will both return as Daredevil and Kingpin in ‘YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN’



Peter Parker will be voiced by Hudson Thames.



