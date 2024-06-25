MORNING SPOILERS: Superman Set Pictures Give Us a Look at the New Suit, and a Powerful Ally

Jodie Comer teases the familiar camerawork of 28 Years Later. New footage from My Adventures With Superman teases Amanda Waller’s plans for the Kryptonians. Plus, Tubi wants to split the world wide open with its new Earthquake horror. To me, my spoilers!

Shrek 5/Untitled Donkey Spinoff

During a recent interview with Collider, Eddie Murphy revealed he’s recorded dialogue for a fifth Shrek movie— and a Donkey spinoff is also on the way.

We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie]. No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025, and we’re doing a Donkey one next.

The Breed

Variety also has word Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey — who previously appeared together in 2022’s Fall — will star alongside Page Kennedy in a remake of the 2006 werewolf film, The Breed, from Sean and Bryan Furst.

Superman

New photos from the set of Superman have our first look at Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.

Best look at the S Shield on Superman’s cape! pic.twitter.com/KhTDKOrgf7 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 24, 2024

First look at Edi Gathegi’s MISTER TERRIFIC on the set of ‘SUPERMAN’



[📸 @clevelanddotcom] pic.twitter.com/FIqa2lAhNB — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 24, 2024

28 Years Later

Appearing asa guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Comic Book), Jodie Comer stated fans will recognize “the camera work” in 28 Years Later when asked how it connects to the original 28 Days Later.

I think there’ll be a lot of — just seeing what they’re doing with the camera work, I think there’ll be a lot of new. It’s him, it’s Danny [Boyle], and I think he’s constantly trying to find new ways and I think, just seeing where they’ve gone with it and all the new additions and explorations, I think people are going to be very excited.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for the Peter Pan horror movie set within the Blood & Honey “Poohniverse.”

Exclusive – Here’s the official poster for the “Poohniverse” team’s next horror movie, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. Filming is complete and it’s coming soon: https://t.co/s5V368yqc3 pic.twitter.com/2MaNP9NgeO — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 24, 2024

Continental Split

A team of Seismologists warn an uncaring public that a 10.0 earthquake could rip the United States in half in the trailer for Continental Split, a Tubi original premiering this June 29.

Continental Split | Official Trailer Continental Split | Official Trailer

The Hyperborean

We also have a new trailer for The Hyperborean, a film about a frozen mummy thawed from a cask of scotch aged for 170 years in the Canadian arctic.

The Hyperborean | Trailer 2024 The Hyperborean | Trailer 2024

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Amanda Waller has a plan to deal with Superman in the trailer for this week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.

Toonami – My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 Promo Toonami – My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 Promo

