MORNING SPOILERS: The Mario Movie Sequel Has Found Its Release Date

Maika Monroe teases an even darker sequel inThey Follow. The Doctor and Mel face a storm of death in Doctor Who’s season finale. Plus, what to expect from the next House of the Dragon. To me, my spoilers!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto has announced that the animated sequel will release on April 24, 2026 in Japan, with confirmation the film will arrive several weeks earlier in the U.S., on April 3.

The Three-Body Problem

According to Deadline, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou is attached to direct a new film adaptation—not a TV series this time!—of Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem.

They Follow

During a recent interview with Collider, Maika Monroe described the long-awaited sequel to It Follows as being “bigger, darker and more fucked up” than the original.

But as you know with the first film, I’m not taking any credit in this, David is brilliant. I mean, he is brilliant. The whole movie transformed at that point. It was changing the game in the genre, and he wouldn’t ever make a sequel if he didn’t think it was going to top it . He’s very specific, turns down so many… He just knows what he wants to do and what he wants to make. I mean, at first I’m like, “Oh, a sequel? Where are we going to go here?” And I read it, and it’s just so fucking good. It’s so good. I’m so excited. I think where you’ll meet Jay at this point is maybe not what’s expected, but it’s so cool. It’s just, of course, as everyone says for sequels, literally, though, is just bigger and darker and more fucked up. Reading it was the craziest thing ever.

Fast X – Part 2

In honor of Father’s Day, Vin Diesel shared new concept art from Fast X – Part 2 on Instagram.

Get Jiro!

THR reports Adult Swim has ordered an animated series based on Anthony Bourdain’s graphic novel, Get Jiro! Published in 2012 but “set in the near future,” the story centers on “a mysterious, revenge-focused sushi chef named Jiro in a version of Los Angeles where customers resort to murder to secure a table at coveted restaurants.”

Doctor Who

Mel gives the Doctor a ride on her vespa in a new clip from “Empire of Death,” this week’s season finale of Doctor Who.

SNEAK PEEK 2: Empire of Death – Doctor Who Season 1/14 (BBC, Disney Plus) SNEAK PEEK 2: Empire of Death – Doctor Who Season 1/14 (BBC, Disney Plus)

House of the Dragon

Finally, HBO has released a trailer revealing what to expect in the weeks ahead of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max House of the Dragon Season 2 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max

