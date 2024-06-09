MORNING SPOILERS: The Next Godzilla/Kong Movie Has Found a Surprising New Director

House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith and Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clark get into some creepy tree business for Starve Acre. Doctor Who shows off some feathery new aliens from its latest episode. Plus, when to expect the return of Daryl and Carol in their Walking Dead spinoff. Spoilers get!
Godzilla/Kong 3
According to THR, Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) has bee hired to direct the third film in the Godzilla/Kong franchise, taking over from Adam Wingard.
Borderlands
Fandango has six new Borderlands character posters, including Gina Gershon’s Moxxi.
Starve Acre
Archeologist parents find their son acting strangely after moving to a remote family estate in the trailer for Starve Acre, starring Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark.
True Detective
During a recent interview with Variety, Issa López stated the fifth season of True Detective is shaping up to be “completely different” than the last.
In the writing, And it’s a blast. It’s completely different. There’s different characters, different setting, different story — and I’m enjoying it like crazy.
I will not tell you that yet — yet. But it’s a completely different adventure. Let’s put it that way.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Bloody-Disgusting reports The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will premiere September 29 on AMC and AMC+.
Doctor Who
KSiteTV has several photos from “Rogue,” tonight’s new episode of Doctor Who. Click through to see the rest.
Smiling Friends
Finally, adult Swim has released the first three minutes of this week’s episode of Smiling Friends.
