MORNING SPOILERS: Tim Blake Nelson Teases How His Hulk Villain Connects to Captain America: Brave New World

Gen V expands its cast for season 2. Paul Giamatti is set to bring Hostel to TV. A new Creep show is in the works. Plus, what's coming on Evil.

Captain America: Brave New World

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Tim Blake Nelson stated Marvel “has come up with a really interesting explanation” for what The Leader has been up to the last sixteen years since The Incredible Hulk.

Very excited about it. I’m headed to Atlanta tomorrow to continue working on that. It’s been very exciting to bring back a character from 16 years ago and imagine how he has aged with me and how that has manifested. The Marvel team has come up with a really interesting explanation—revelation, I should say, as to what he’s been up to for 16 years and why.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine has been officially rated “R” for “strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references.” [Comic Book]

The Devil’s Bath

A woman in 18th century Austria is put through the ringer in the trailer for The Devil’s Bath, the latest film from Goodnight, Mommy and The Lodge directors, Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz.

The Devil’s Bath | Official Trailer | Shudder The Devil’s Bath | Official Trailer | Shudder

Gen V

Hamish Linklater has joined the cast of Gen V’s second season as Cipher, the school’s “charismatic and charming” new dean. [TV Line]

Hostel: The Series

According to THR, Paul Giamatti is attached to star in a TV series based on Eli Roth’s Hostel franchise from Chris Briggs, Mike Fleiss, and Roth himself.

The Creep Tapes

By a similar token, IndieWire reports a Creep television series is now in development and “currently being shopped to buyers.”

Evil

Finally, Spoiler TV has photos from “How to Slaughter a Pig,” this week’s episode of Evil. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Potentially demonic pork products lead Kristen, David, and Ben to a pig farm to investigate. David increases his remote viewing skills and Leslie, the surrogate carrying Kristen’s child, comes to her for help.

