MORNING SPOILERS: Tom Hardy’s Not Sure What Mad Max’s Future Is

Kit Harington gets hairy in a trailer for The Beast Within. Get to know A Quiet Place: Day One’s feline star in a new featurette. Resident Alien will return for season 4, but at a new residence. Plus, what’s coming on Orphan Black: Echoes. To me, my spoilers!

Mad Max: The Wasteland

During a recent interview with Forbes, Tom Hardy curtly answered “I don’t think that’s happening” when asked if George Miller still planned to make Mad Max: The Wasteland.

Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist

Mike Flanagan’s currently untitled Exorcist movie is now scheduled for a March 13, 2026 release date. [Deadline]

Thunderbolts

Filming has wrapped on Marvel’s Thunderbolts, according to Julia Louis-Dreyfus on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Comic Book).

A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One has released a new featurette on Frodo, Lupita N’yongo’s pet cat.

A Quiet Place: Day One | Cat Featurette (2024 Movie) A Quiet Place: Day One | Cat Featurette (2024 Movie)

The Beast Within

Kit Harington reveals he’s a werewolf in the trailer for The Beast Within.

The Beast Within – Official Trailer (2024) Kit Harington, Ashleigh Cummings The Beast Within – Official Trailer (2024) Kit Harington, Ashleigh Cummings

The Abandon

Meanwhile, a soldier finds himself trapped inside a mysterious cube in the trailer for The Abandon.

The Abandon (2024) Official Trailer – Jonathan Rosenthal, Tamara Perry The Abandon (2024) Official Trailer – Jonathan Rosenthal, Tamara Perry

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

TV Line reports A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has cast Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle.

Resident Alien

TV Line reports Resident Alien has been officially renewed for a fourth season, but will now air on USA instead of Syfy.

Reginald the Vampire

Spoiler TV has synopses for the seventh and eighth episodes of Reginald the Vampire’s second season.

Terminal Eternity Sarah’s bestie and also Angel turns out to be a little more murderous than anyone figured.

We Can Be Heroes (Just for One Day) As the apocalypse approaches, the vampires are magically trapped in the Slushy Shack.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the ninth and tenth episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes.

Attracting Awful Things Lucy nurses Craig’s gunshot wound as he fights for his life, Xander has a revelation while on the memory drug that may cause him to abandon his loyalty to Darros, and Kira gets closer to uncovering Darros’ master plan.

We Will Come Again After Charlie is kidnapped Lucy is left with a difficult choice, Kira and Eleanor finally uncover the connection between the 12 unidentifiable files and Darros’ bigger plan but it may be too late to stop him

Smiling Friends

Finally, Bill Nye pays the Smiling Friends a visit in a clip from this Sunday’s season finale.

EPISODE 8 PREVIEW: Bill Nye’s Death Song | Smiling Friends | adult swim EPISODE 8 PREVIEW: Bill Nye’s Death Song | Smiling Friends | adult swim

