MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From House of the Dragon, My Adventures With Superman, and More

The Transformers/GI Joe crossover has found its writer. Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin is working on a new horror movie. Plus, get a look at what’s coming on Evil, and Doctor Who prepares for its season finale. To me, my spoilers!

Jurassic World 4

THR reports child actor Audrina Miranda has joined the cast of Jurassic World 4 in a currently undisclosed role.

Transformers vs G.I. Joe

According to THR, Derek Connolly (Jurassic World, Detective Pikachu) has been hired to write Paramount’s currently untitled Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover film.

Circles

Variety also has word a sequel to 2015’s Circle—in which 50 strangers trapped in a room were “forced to decide who would be the one survivor through a series of votes and debates about the worth of each human life”—is now in development. Starring Michael Nardelli (the lone survivor of the first film) and directed by Brent Stiefel, the sequel will reportedly be set “17 years” after the original, and follow additional “survivors of an invasion” who must now “face a new threat.”

Untitled Lee Cronin Project

Meanwhile, Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin is reportedly teaming with Blumhouse, James Wan’s Atomic Monster and New Line for a new horror movie. [Fangoria]

Trap

Skye Riley—the fictitious pop star of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap—now has her own Instagram page.

Longlegs

Nicolas Cage stares directly into your soul on a new poster for Longlegs.

Lumina

Alien abductees share their stories in a new trailer for Lumina.

These Are REAL Testimonies From Alien Abductees | LUMINA (2024)

Animalia

We also have a trailer for Animalia, a French-Moroccan co-production about an alien invasion in Morocco.

Animalia (2024) Official Trailer | Sundance | Sci Fi

Heist Safari

Variety reports Adult Swim has ordered Heist Safari, a 10-episode comedic heist series “that will have the feel of a musical” from Genndy Tartakovsky. The story is said follow “three brother frogs—control freak James, neurotic Issac, and little George who thinks he’s brilliant but is actually totally not. Estranged, they meet up at their father’s funeral, where they are informed that they will only inherit his fortune if they pull off a bank heist, stealing the contents of a bank’s vault numbered 88. Trouble comes when all three cut side deals for help in the form of a Japanese yakuza tiger, a Russian mafia hippo and an Italian gorilla mobster. The police are wildebeests.” Notably, every episode will be “executed as just one shot and will not be told in chronological order.”

Evil

Spoiler TV has four new photos from “How to Fly an Airplane,” this week’s episode of Evil.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Kristen, David, and Ben travel to the Vatican with a possible relic from Jesus’ cross. Back in New York, the Bouchard girls face increasingly strange and sinister incidents in the house.

House of the Dragon

Spoiler TV also has an image from the currently untitled second episode of House of the Dragon season two.

Photo: HBO

Doctor Who

The Doctor, Ruby, and Mel face the dread Sutekh in a new trailer for “The Empire of Death”, Doctor Who’s season finale.

NEXT TIME | Empire of Death | Doctor Who

The Ark

Syfy has released another trailer for the second season of The Ark, premiering July 17 on Syfy.

The Ark Season 2 Trailer (HD) Syfy series

My Adventures With Superman

Supergirl brings Superman to outer space in the trailer for “The Machine Who Would Be Empire,” this week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.

“My Adventures With Superman” – Season 2, Episode 6 “The Machine Who Would Be Empire” Promo

Psi Cops

Finally, a department investigates the paranormal in the trailer for Adult Swim’s new X-Files parody, Psi Cops.

[adult swim] – Psi Cops Promo

