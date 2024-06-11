MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Marvel’s Thunderbolts, and More

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai returns with a new name. Orphan Black: Echoes offers a new taste of what’s to come. Plus, what to expect from the next episode of My Adventures With Superman. To me, my spoilers!

Thunderbolts

Without going into further detail, Julia Louis-Dreyfus confirmed to Variety she’s wrapped filming on Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Yes. I don’t know if you’re familiar with the Marvel Universe, but when you join it, you sign your life away in an NDA. So, if I say anything to you right now, I will be executed by the universe,” she joked when asked if she has any stunts in the film.

Cocaine Werewolf

A crew filming a low-budget horror movie run afoul of the titular beast in the trailer for Cocaine Werewolf, the latest offering from Mark Polonia boasting a “Gothic Industrial Rock soundtrack” courtesy of Cleopatra Records.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch

According to Bloody-Disgusting, a second season of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch will premiere on Max this fall. Starring the voices of Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh, the new season will follow “Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.”

Orphan Black: Echoes

Spoiler TV has synopses for and photos from the second, third, fourth and fifth episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes.

Jules Lucy forces Jules to go to Settlement House where she enlists Craig’s help in a haphazard interrogation. Kira receives an unexpected visit from a family member. Billionaire Paul Darros raises alarm with his team in his search for Lucy.

Pegasus Jules begins to question her past, taking Wes on a journey to investigate. Lucy and Jack chase down a lead that may reveal Jules’ origin. And Kira confronts Darros about his handling of Lucy.

It’s All Coming Back With Jack supervising, Lucy and Jules turn to extreme measures to excavate a shared memory that may contain clues to their past. Kira encounters Emily at a Darros Foundation event and discovers she may be more friend than foe.

Do I Know You 30 years in the past, Kira’s groundbreaking research captures the attention of Paul Darros as well as the affection of Professor Eleanor Miller.

Dark Matter

Spoiler TV also has a couple photos from “In the Fires of Dead Stars,” this week’s episode of Dark Matter.

Doctor Who

Susan Twist’s mysterious character is finally revealed in the trailer for “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” this week’s episode of Doctor Who.

Smiling Friends

Pim and Charlie are tasked with babysitting the Boss’s eighteen-year old nephew in the trailer for next week’s episode of Smiling Friends.

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Jimmy rescues Supergirl in a clip from this Saturday’s episode, “Most Eligible Superman.”

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, June 15th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, “Most Eligible Superman”! pic.twitter.com/YPNB5K6hLo — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 9, 2024

