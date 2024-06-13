MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Star Trek: Section 31, and More

Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s new horror label has snagged Zazie Beetz for a new movie. Superman set pictures to introduce us to the Daily Planet. Plus, get a look at Zack Snyder’s new animated project, Twilight of the Gods. To me, my spoilers!

They Will Kill You

Deadline reports Zazie Beetz is attached to star in The Will Kill You, the debut feature of Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s new horror label, Nocturna. Based on a script by Kirill Sokolov and Alex Litvak (with Sokolov additionally slated to direct), the story is said to focus on “a woman who answers a help-wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious New York City high-rise. She doesn’t realize she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years.”

The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Variety also reports Henry Selick is attached to direct a stop-motion film adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane, an “almost sequel” to Coraline in which “a monstrous mother comes into our world to wreak havoc on a kid’s life.”

Star Trek: Section 31

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Hiroyuki Liao described his character in the upcoming Section 31 movie as “very, very intense.”

I can’t say really much about anything about who I play on Star Trek: Section 31. All I can say is that my guy is very, very intense. Without giving anything away, he’s a broken soul, and hurt people hurt people. I think I gotta leave it at that, otherwise I get in trouble. But I love playing him. He’s maybe one of the greatest characters I’ve had the chance to play, and working with my hero [Michelle Yeoh] for such a long time has just been an insane time for me. I’m working with so many people that I have admired for so long. Michelle Yeoh is just everything, and I loved working with her. It was such a special cast as well. I’ve been on cloud nine. I’m so lucky. If you told this kid from Brooklyn that this is where he’d be 20 years ago? I would have never believed you. I’m so fortunate. I’m speechless.

Terrifier 3

According to a new post from Damien Leone on Instagram, Terrifier 3 has wrapped filming its “stomach-turning” special makeup effects.

That’s a wrap on our incredible makeup fx team @tinsleymua 🙌🔥🤡 It was scary relinquishing the makeup fx on Terrifier 3 to another team since me and @pjfalcone did mainly all of the fx work on part 1 & 2. But this time around, the scope of the film was just too big and the requirements were too great so it was time to bring in an amazing team so I could focus on directing. Needless to say the great Christien Tinsley and his crew brought my film into another stratosphere with their incredible artistry. They took on every insanely horrific idea I threw at them with gusto! “No” was never an option even when it was something I came up with on the spot last minute. Those are the kinds of artists a director dreams of working with so thank you sincerely for a wonderful collaboration and I can’t wait to see your work thrill audiences🙏 To all the Terrifier fans out there – you seriously can’t imagine what’s in store for you come October! Your stomachs will turn and your minds will be blown! Also, a very special shout out and thank you to two key members who were there with us, knee deep in the bloody trenches every day on set applying makeup and spraying blood @heathen_fx and @ryankeithward . You guys are an absolutely joy to work with and total rockstars 🙏🙌🤡 #terrifier3

Superman

Elsewhere, a photo of the Daily Planet logo from the set of Superman in Cleveland, Ohio has found its way online.

First look at THE DAILY PLANET logo and the streets of METROPOLIS for ‘SUPERMAN’ in Cleveland, Ohio!!#DCU #Superman pic.twitter.com/keonbGUZvD — Everything_DCU (@JeremyJLop) June 11, 2024

Peacemaker

In a recent Instagram post, James Gunn revealed Tim Meadows has joined the cast of Peacemaker’s second season as “ARGUS agent Langston Fleury.” Superbad’s Greg Mottola is additionally attached to direct at least one episode of season two.

Creature Commandos

Relatedly, Comic Book has word James Gunn’s Creature Commandos series will premiere on Max sometime this December.

Supacell

Five unrelated Black South Londoners inexplicably develop superpowers in the trailer for Supacell, premiering this July 27 on Netflix.

Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix

Twilight of the Gods

Finally, a new trailer reveals Zack Snyder’s animated Norse mythology series, Twilight of the Gods, will premiere September 19 on Netflix.

Twilight of the Gods | Date Announcement | Netflix Twilight of the Gods | Date Announcement | Netflix

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.