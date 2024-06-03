MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Superman, Alien: Romulus, and More

The first clip from Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising movie teases an adorable kaiju baby. Lois Lane’s dad is up to no good in a new clip from My Adventures With Superman. The Boys sets the stage for its return with new character posters. Plus, go behind the scenes on A Quiet Place: Day One. Spoilers, away!

Sherlock Holmes 3

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, producer Susan Downey stated Sherlock Holmes 3 is “still very much alive in our hearts.”

I mean, look, no, there’s no update, other than it’s still very much alive in our hearts. Every day we talk about, ‘What is the best next version of that?’ Because anytime I see Robert [Downey, Lr.] and Jude [Law] together, which fortunately, I do get to see a few times a year, we hang out, and I’m just like, ‘Can I get these guys back on screen together?’, it’s magic. There needs to be a really strong reason, it needs to be a great story, and we do have some things in the works.

Frogman 2

Dread Central has word a sequel to this year’s Frogman is in development planning to “expand the Frogman universe with other cryptids in the coming years.”

Superman

James Gunn shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Superman on his Instagram page.

Alien: Romulus

Empire also has a new photo of Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson in Alien: Romulus.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

A Quiet Place: Day One

The cast and crew of A Quiet Place: Day One discuss the films’ New York City setting in a new featurette.

The cast and crew of A Quiet Place: Day One discuss the films' New York City setting in a new featurette.

Ultraman: Rising

Director Shannon Tindle also shared a new clip from Ultraman: Rising on Twitter.

Director Shannon Tindle also shared a new clip from Ultraman: Rising on Twitter.

Goosebumps

Bloody-Disgusting reports the second season of Goosebumps will star David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel, Arjun Athalye, Eloise Payet, Christopher Paul Richards, Kyra Tantao, Stony Blyden and Sakina Jaffrey.

The Boys

The Boys’ official Twitter page has released new character posters ahead of season four.

The Boys' official Twitter page has released new character posters ahead of season four.

Two peas in a diabolical pod. pic.twitter.com/x0iHhygfHx — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 1, 2024

Dark Matter

Spoiler TV also has a couple photos from “Superposition,” the sixth episode of Dark Matter.

Photo: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Lois catches her father in a compromising position in a clip from this week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.

Finally, Lois catches her father in a compromising position in a clip from this week's episode of My Adventures With Superman.

