Netflix Fight Between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Postponed Over Health Issue

The boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul originally scheduled to stream live on Netflix July 20 has been postponed, according to a tweet from Most Valuable Promotions, which is co-producing the fight. The stated reason for the delay is an ulcer flare-up that Tyson is suffering from.

Most Valuable Promotions, owned by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, announced the delay in a statement by noting that medical professionals had advised Tyson to only do light training over the next few weeks before the boxing legend could return to full training.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level,” Most Valuable Promotions tweeted on Friday. “The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects.”

Paul vs Tyson update. pic.twitter.com/7jPUN5KeSq — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 31, 2024

Previously purchased tickets to the match will be honored for the yet unannounced date of the fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson released a statement thanking his fans around the world for their support, explaining that his doctor had advised him he should take it easy. But Tyson also stressed that he was in good shape and didn’t hesitate to talk some trash about Paul.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” Tyson said in a statement tweeted by Most Valuable Promotions. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

News of the delay, first reported by Variety, comes after it was revealed Tyson had some kind of medical emergency on a flight to Los Angeles earlier this week. Representatives for Tyson had originally insisted he would be ready for the July 20 fight.

Paul released a statement doing a bit of tough-guy talking himself while expressing his eagerness to finally get in the ring with Tyson.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake—when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”