Of Course Lego’s New Star Wars Sets Come With Darth Jar Jar

Earlier this year, Lego and Lucasfilm lifted the lid on Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a what-if style Lego series that takes the already high-zaniness of many of the animated Lego specials and cranks everything up even further, in a world where heroes become villains, vice versa, and, of course, there’s Jar Jar being a more literal Phantom Menace. Now, the series is getting a few Lego sets to go with the launch—and Jar Jar is along for the ride.

Today Lego revealed two Rebuild the Galaxy Lego sets due to arrive in August, a month ahead of the miniseries’ arrival on Disney+ September 13. They’re both pretty pricey sets, even for Star Wars. The first, retailing for $US110, is a traditional X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter two-pack with a mash-up twist, letting you split the S-Foils and panels from each ship and put them on the main body of the other, creating your very own equivalent to the old “Uglies” of the Expanded Universe—mash-up starfighters built out of scraps and a dream. Coming with four minifigures in the form of a generic X-Wing and TIE pilot, Rebuild the Galaxy protagonists Yesi Scala and Sig Greebling, and an extra, Lego-themed Astromech named (of course) L3-G0, it’s the one that probably best reflects the topsy-turvy nature of the actual show itself.

It’s the second set, retailing for $US180, that’ll probably be of more interest to Star Wars fans beyond the show, however: the Dark Falcon. A complete re-do of Lego’s last minifigure-scale Millennium Falcon, the Rise of Skywalker iteration released in 2019, but given a Dark Side-inspired black-and-red color scheme, the new set has a suitably transformed interior, including a Sith Throne, a jail, command center, and… an entertainment area? Bad guys need fun too, I guess. But aside from the Falcon itself, the draw here is a bunch of fun minifigures. Just one is an original character, the Darth version of Rebuild the Galaxy’s Dev—but the rest are wild twists on beloved Star Wars heroes, from a chilled out Beach Luke and a Star Wars Infinities-inspired, all-white Jedi Vader, to a trio of surprise villains, including a Bounty Hunter C-3PO, the aforementioned Darth Jar Jar, and the first-ever minifigure of Darth Rey, inspired by the dark vision glimpsed in The Rise of Skywalker.

Both the Dark Falcon and the TIE Fighter and X-Wing mash-up sets will be available August 1—click through to see more pictures!

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

