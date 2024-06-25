The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Subscribe

Of Course Lego’s New Star Wars Sets Come With Darth Jar Jar

James Whitbrook Avatar
James Whitbrook
Of Course Lego’s New Star Wars Sets Come With Darth Jar Jar

Earlier this year, Lego and Lucasfilm lifted the lid on Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a what-if style Lego series that takes the already high-zaniness of many of the animated Lego specials and cranks everything up even further, in a world where heroes become villains, vice versa, and, of course, there’s Jar Jar being a more literal Phantom Menace. Now, the series is getting a few Lego sets to go with the launch—and Jar Jar is along for the ride.

Today Lego revealed two Rebuild the Galaxy Lego sets due to arrive in August, a month ahead of the miniseries’ arrival on Disney+ September 13. They’re both pretty pricey sets, even for Star Wars. The first, retailing for $US110, is a traditional X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter two-pack with a mash-up twist, letting you split the S-Foils and panels from each ship and put them on the main body of the other, creating your very own equivalent to the old “Uglies” of the Expanded Universe—mash-up starfighters built out of scraps and a dream. Coming with four minifigures in the form of a generic X-Wing and TIE pilot, Rebuild the Galaxy protagonists Yesi Scala and Sig Greebling, and an extra, Lego-themed Astromech named (of course) L3-G0, it’s the one that probably best reflects the topsy-turvy nature of the actual show itself.

It’s the second set, retailing for $US180, that’ll probably be of more interest to Star Wars fans beyond the show, however: the Dark Falcon. A complete re-do of Lego’s last minifigure-scale Millennium Falcon, the Rise of Skywalker iteration released in 2019, but given a Dark Side-inspired black-and-red color scheme, the new set has a suitably transformed interior, including a Sith Throne, a jail, command center, and… an entertainment area? Bad guys need fun too, I guess. But aside from the Falcon itself, the draw here is a bunch of fun minifigures. Just one is an original character, the Darth version of Rebuild the Galaxy’s Dev—but the rest are wild twists on beloved Star Wars heroes, from a chilled out Beach Luke and a Star Wars Infinities-inspired, all-white Jedi Vader, to a trio of surprise villains, including a Bounty Hunter C-3PO, the aforementioned Darth Jar Jar, and the first-ever minifigure of Darth Rey, inspired by the dark vision glimpsed in The Rise of Skywalker.

Both the Dark Falcon and the TIE Fighter and X-Wing mash-up sets will be available August 1—click through to see more pictures!

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Dark Falcon

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-Up

Image: Lego

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.