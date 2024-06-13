One of Netflix’s Best Animated Series Is Finally Getting a Physical Release

Just as all eyes turn to Netflix and Fortiche to see what’s next for season 2 of the studio’s stunning League of Legends prequel, Arcane, there’s good news for fans of incredible animation and physical media: the first season is heading home, and in ways we’ve never seen it on Netflix.

Announced at Annecy today, GKids has confirmed it has acquired the rights for global video and digital sales rights for Arcane outside of China, beginning with plans for digital and physical releases of the series outside of its home on Netflix. Plans have yet to be fully detailed, but a press release provided by GKids notes plans for “a full product array” set to arrive later in 2024, including digital sales, “premium” releases, and even a brand new 4K version of the series that will be exclusive to the home entertainment releases.

It’s very good news, from both a preservation standpoint, and for the chance to see Arcane’s sumptuous animation in as high quality as possible beyond what Netflix can provide. While GKid’s announcement today explicitly deals with the first season of the show, with season 2 on the way—and hopefully, if the many compelling qualities of season one continue to persist, as many seasons as Fortiche wants after that, too—this will perhaps not be the last time Arcane gets to become a physical part of our media collections.

